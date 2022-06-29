Culpeper-area community briefs for June 29, 2022

Phone town hall tonight with congresswomanU.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host her 26th telephone town hall since the pandemic began at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The event will be livestreamed at spanberger.house.gov/live and on her congressional Facebook page.

Spanberger will answer questions directly from Virginians about her work on behalf of Virginia’s Seventh District. She will give an update on a range of issues impacting the economy and communities she represents, including legislation that recently passed with a bipartisan majority to help lower costs at the grocery store and gas pump, according to a release from the Congresswoman’s office.

“From the rising cost of gas to the recent Dobbs decision, I have received many questions about how we can work together to respond to the concerns of Virginians, listen to the needs of our neighbors, and build a stronger future for Virginia,” said Spanberger in a statement.

“Wednesday night’s event will be yet another opportunity for Virginians to ask me directly about my work in Congress and how I am working with both parties to solve problems, not just talk about them. I hope anyone in the Seventh District who would like to join will not hesitate to dial in because my responsibility is to be accountable to the people I represent and bring their voices to Congress.”

Dial in to listen at 833/380-0670.

Town government meetings this weekThe Culpeper Town Council Light and Power & Water and Wastewater Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, June 29 followed at 10 a.m. with Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

The Culpeper Planning Commission will hold a work session at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 30 in the economic development center to continue consideration of the Laurel Park housing development site plan.

See agendas and documents at town of Culpeper Boarddocs.

DMV boosts communication for deaf, hard of hearingThe Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has added a new communication device to its service centers to help employees better serve customers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The wireless electronic device, called UbiDuo, consists of two small screens attached to keyboards that allow a customer and an employee to communicate across the service counter by typing a conversation in real time.

This resource is available at all 75 customer service centers. DMV will continue to offer sign language interpreter arrangements if customers prefer to use that service.

“Our goal is to provide superior service and we are pleased to expand our resources in partnership with sComm, the creators of UbiDuo,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said in a statement. “Providing this new electronic device will improve face-to-face communication for customers.”

Business Women host Winona PrittsOn a beautiful summer evening, with a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Culpeper Business Women hosted its June meeting in the new outdoor pavilion at The Culpeper.

Supporting the community through scholarships and fundraising, the group’s goals include networking, mentorship, and education for Culpeper businesses professionals, according to a release from Winona Pritts, business development coordinator.

The county employee spoke during a Q&A session about the Economic Development Department, new Culpeper businesses, and resources available to businesses.

Among new businesses promoted was Chill-AXE-In, a Brandy Station recreational axe throwing facility recently named Best New Business by the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Residents will have the chance to learn more in an upcoming video series for Be A Culpeper Local Program, which promotes how shopping locally benefits the Culpeper community.

Pritts shared resources available for Culpeper businesses through the Small Business Development Center, with an office located on Main Street in Culpeper.

Economic Development will soon be hosting workshops in its office and through a hybrid option on becoming SWaM certified, Marketing 101, and Quickbooks. Finally, Pritts shared recent successes of Career Partners, created to help Culpeper County students prepare for entering the job force.

Need of the Week: condiments, cheese, PB&JThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: condiments: mayo, ketchup and mustard, salad dressings (non-refrigerated), sandwich cheese: American, cheddar and swiss and peanut butter & jelly.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177