Culpeper-area community briefs for June 3, 2022

School’s out for summerThe last day of the academic year is today, June 3 for students of Culpeper County Public Schools. June 6 is a teacher/staff work day.

Registration is now open for CCPS pre-school and kindergarten for the 22-23 year.

Summer break ends Aug. 9. The first day of school for the new academic year is Aug. 10, according to the school calendar.

Brat, Cuccinelli campaigning in townFormer Virginia Attorney General Ken Cucinelli will be in downtown Culpeper tonight campaigning for Yesli Vega for Congress.

Former Rep. Dave Brat will join them 6-8 p.m. on June 3 for the Candidates & Coffee meet and greet at Culpeper County Republican Committee headquarters, 402 S. Main St., across from the State Theatre.

Vega, a Prince William County supervisor and sheriff’s deputy, is among six candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the June 21 primary. The winner will run in November against two-term incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. Two-term Brat, a Liberty University dean, lost to Spanberger in 2018.

In a surprise election in 2014, Brat ousted House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, thought to be a rising leader in the GOP. A Richmond lawyer, Cantor represented the 7th District, including Orange and Culpeper, for seven terms in office.

Early voting is now taking place in the the June 21 Republican Primary. In Culpeper, vote at the Registrar’s Office, 151 N. Main St. voteinculpeper.info

Benefit concert for the JewellsFriends, students and local musicians are hosting a benefit concert 1-8 p.m. this Saturday, June 4 at Unionville Brewing Co. in support of John and Carla Jewell, operators Jewell Tone Music in Culpeper.

There will be a silent auction, raffle and live music throughout the day plus food and beverages. It’s a celebration of local arts while helping raise funds for the Jewells following John’s long hospitalization due to COVID and his continued recovery.

All ages show, free admission and for a great couple who has done a lot for the community.

Friday Night Bingo at the VFWBurton Hammond VFW Post 2524 hosts bingo every Friday night on site at 12210 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.

Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Spread the word!

Safe teen driving retreat at JMUVirginia teens who will start high school in the fall through graduating seniors, are invited to a summer leadership retreat, ‘Leading the Pack for Safe Teen Driving,’ July 14-17 at James Madison University in Harrisonsburg.

The four-day, three-night retreat offers a variety of educational and hands-on activities designed for teens who want to learn how to be safer drivers and passengers, as well as teens who want to train as leaders for youth traffic safety.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, a program of the Virginia State Police, are sponsors. Community groups, church youth groups, and school clubs can register up to six students and one adult for a discounted fee of $75; it’s $15/person otherwise.

The retreat offers a unique experience for teens interested in community service or careers in health and safety, law enforcement, or teaching.

Highlights will include motivational speaker, Fletcher Cleaves on “The Sky is Not the Limit;” a live simulated crash and mock trauma bay presented by VCU Health’s Project IMPACT; a multi-media Trivia Game Show; and workshops on public speaking and the power of advocacy.

Teens will enjoy a variety of interactive, team-building social events, to include a glow stick game, talent show, and the Amazing Race, “Safari” style.

“We’re excited to be back in-person for YOVASO’s Summer Leadership Retreat after not being able to meet for two years,” said Molly Jackson, Retreat Director. “The retreat provides a fun and educational experience for all teens.”

An awards banquet will conclude the event recognizing students, schools and law enforcement for efforts during the 2021-2022 school year to prevent teen-related traffic crashes and fatalities on Virginia highways.

The $15 individual fee and $75 team fee includes overnight accommodations, meals, sessions, and all materials. Participants will also receive a t-shirt, backpack, lanyard, and water bottle. Register through June 26.

VA school board law conference todayThe Virginia School Board Association School Law Conference will be held 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, June 3 at, Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa in Short Pump, 12042 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

The conference, sponsored by Richmond law firm Sands Anderson, will kick off with a presentation on providing services remotely to the special education student population and how division budgets can impact these services, according to vsba.org.

Next will be a session on collective bargaining. Experts within the field will give an update on how their agreements are going and how to troubleshoot for future endeavors.

Statewide school board and school division attendees will hear about attorney client matters do’s and don’ts, followed by a presentation on the legislative changes for school resource officers.

To close out, there will be a legislative update from the VSBA team.