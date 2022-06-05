Culpeper-area community briefs for June 5, 2022

Reality Stores at Culpeper high schoolsCulpeper County Public Schools students enrolled in high school Economics and Personal Finance classes participated in the Reality Store program to end the academic year.

Reality Store is a real life simulation where students use money management and decision-making skills to navigate life decisions.

The simulation began in the classroom, where students received a hypothetical job, income, and family, according to a release from division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

With that information, students navigated financial decisions about housing, utilities, health insurance, and personal needs such as clothing, cell phones, and entertainment.

If they faced financial hardship, students could investigate the possibility of supplemental income and credit cards. School and community volunteers ran each station and presented students with options.

Students then made decisions based on their bank account balances and what was best for their “family.” Students also took a mandated spin on the “wheel of life” where they received good news, or bad depending on the outcome.

CCPS conducts the Reality Store once a semester at Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools.

Culpeper school hosts AGR’s Got TalentThe Student Council Association at A.G. Richardson Elementary School in Culpeper hosted “AGR’s Got Talent!” on May 20.

Parents, teachers, administrators and students provided a lot of help to put on the show, SCA President Tenley Rendell told Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

The talent show was a fundraiser for buddy benches and basketball hoop nets at the school, the SCA president said. Raffles and ticket sales raised around $600 for the cause.

“We had many great talents including singing, art, and a particular act of pogo-sticking while bouncing a basketball and shooting into a bucket with no hands,” Rendell said.

A buddy bench is a bench that kids can sit on if they are shy, lonely, or a new student, the SCA president said.

“If someone sees you sitting there they can ask you if you want to play,” Rendell said.

The SCA is very thankful to local artist Roque Castro for building the benches and other donors who provided the supplies. Rendell said they are very excited to see the impact the benches and new nets will have on students.

Medicare Fraud alert from AARPMedicare fraud continues to ravage the program to the tune of billions of dollars a year, according to a release Friday from Virginia AARP.

While the cost to the program increases costs for beneficiaries in the form of higher premiums, much more is at stake.

A senior’s healthcare history can be affected if someone steals their number and uses it to get treatment that then ends up in their file. Receiving “Medicare-covered” equipment or tests unknowingly from a scammer can make senior citizens ineligible for those services down the road.

The two most important things seniors can do to help fight Medicare fraud is to never give their Medicare number out to anyone but a trusted health care provider. Patients should always review Medicare statements carefully and report any unauthorized charges. 1-877-908-3360 and aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

Nuclear plants to test alert systemsThe Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management in partnership with Dominion Energy will test the Wireless Emergency Alerts infrastructure at 11 a.m. and 11:25 a.m. Monday, June 6 at the North Anna Power Station.

This test will support ongoing preparations for the transition from the existing siren system to WEA for emergencies at Virginia’s two nuclear power stations. The tests will validate system design standards and help identify any administrative improvements, according to a release.

The test message sent will only be received by specially configured phones and will read: “This is a Wireless Emergency Alert Test. No actions are required.”

Only those phones that have been opted in specifically to receive system test messages will display the test message. Most mobile phones will not display the test message.

In an actual emergency, everyone with alerts enabled would automatically receive wireless emergency alerts on compatible phones even if they do not receive test messages.

Downtown Ghost Tour slated in JuneTickets are now available for the Culpeper Paranormal Downtown Ghost Tour taking place 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on June 20.

The local team of spirit investigators, along with guides, will help participants experience creepy stories that weave throughout Historic Downtown. At each stops tour takers will hear first-hand accounts and reports tracking documented paranormal activity in some of Culpeper’s oldest locations. Get tickets at Culpeper Ghost Tour on EventBrite.

Fireman’s Fair & Carnival in OrangeOrange County Volunteer Fire Dept. will hold its Fair & Carnival next week, June 8-11, on the fairgrounds, 205 Caroline St. in Orange.

Get discount tickets in advance at colerides.com/events/8

Ticket sales, food sales and community support will help the volunteer company cover annual capital improvements for the firehouse.

The carnival will run 6-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Juneteenth programs to happen this monthThe Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American and History will host a variety of virtual and in-person events and programs highlighting the experiences of African American Juneteenth celebrations.

Also known as Freedom Day, Juneteenth marks the moment in United States’ history—June 19, 1865—when the remaining 250,000 enslaved African Americans in Confederate states were legally declared free two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. In the century-and-a half since, the Juneteenth holiday represents a time to gather with family and community, honor the present and reflect on shared history and tradition.

This year’s commemoration at the museum will explore the “sense” of freedom by highlighting music, food and experiences of African American Juneteenth celebrations. The museum will also be displaying the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s original speech from the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom June 9-20. in the “A Changing America” exhibition.

A pair of free, virtual programs are slated to premier at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, as follows:

Stephen Lewis, curator of music and the performing arts, will discuss the premier of the Juneteenth Playlist featuring the best of jazz, soul, rhythm and blues, gospel, classical and other genres.

Curator Joanne Hyppolite and Sweet Home Café Executive Chef Ramin Coles will discuss how at-home audiences can design and cook a delicious Juneteenth Day menu—inspired by longtime honored recipes re-conceptualized for today’s palate—for family and friends.