Culpeper-area community briefs for June 7, 2022

Culpeper County Supervisors meet today

The regular June meeting of Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, June 7 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Watch the livestream at Culpeper Media Network and see agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Cuccinelli campaigns with Vega

Congressional candidate Yesli Vega held a meet-and-greet Friday at Culpeper GOP headquarters on Main Street.

The event followed her announcement of an endorsement from Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, a member of the Freedom Caucus.

“Republicans in Culpeper understand what’s at stake this November and they are fired up to elect a leader who is going to fight against the radical left’s agenda,” Vega said in a statement. “Virginians are sick and tired of sky-rocking gas prices and cost of living and they are tired of the drugs and rampant crime due to Biden’s Southern border crisis.

“We’re seeing this kind of momentum all across the district, including a massive wave of support...With our growing coalition of support, there’s no doubt we are the best campaign to take on Abigail Spanberger and win this seat in November.”

Former Virginia Attorney General and Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli also spoke at Friday’s event. Vega is one of six Republican candidates vying for the nomination in the June 21 primary to run against incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in November.

Need of the Week: canned pasta, juices, bar soap

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned pasta, heat-and-eat meals, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices, toilet paper and bar soap.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

RRHD back at low levels for COVID spread

The U.S. reported 95-110,000 daily new COVID-19 cases last week, more than five times higher than at this point last year though daily cases have plateaued since May 20, 2022, according to the weekly COVID-19 update June 3 from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Current case numbers are likely a significant underestimate due to increasing use of at-home tests, with the CDC estimating that actual cases are 3-fold higher than reported cases at present, the release stated.

More than half of the U.S. population is living in areas classified as having medium or high COVID-19 levels by CDC. In RRHD, all five of counties are back to Low Community Levels.

“Let’s keep our counties in the green by staying at home if sick (symptomatic and/or tested positive); getting up-to-date on vaccinations; and continuing to wash hands frequently,” the health dept. said.