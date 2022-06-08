Culpeper-area community briefs for June 8, 2022

Art showcase at Phoenix schoolThe Phoenix Alternative Education Program held its first in-person Arts & Accomplishments Showcase since the beginning of the pandemic on May 18.

The event was open to students, their families, and the larger academic community, according to a release from Sarah Deal with Culpeper County Public Schools.

The showcase was designed as a walking tour in which participants were given an infographic to explain the meaning behind the displayed art pieces. Middle and high school art classes submitted works of art along with core content areas of Biology, English, Study Skills, and

Division Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads, Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Russell Houck, teachers, and administrators from throughout the division attended. School board members Elizabeth Hutchins and Betsy Smith were also there.

Hutchins received a student-led tour by Cambrie Settle. Smith also toured the showcase and participated in acrylic paint pouring, one of the most popular projects.

Meroe Dawson, art teacher at Phoenix, brought this event to life. Everyone at Phoenix considers the 2022 Arts & Accomplishments Showcase a huge success, Hoover said.

Culpeper Republican candidates meet-and-greet SaturdayHave breakfast with the Republican 7th District Congressional candidates 8-10 a.m. this Saturday, June 11 at at Pepper’s Grill on Madison Road.

Following the $12 breakfast buffet, candidates Crystal Vanuch, Gina Ciarcia, David Ross, Bryce Reeves, Derrick Anderson, and Yesli Vega will form small groups to answer questions. The meeting will conclude with a straw poll. The Republican Primary is June 21.

Locally Made Market at ‘22 Hunt RacesThe Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is pleased to host the return of the Locally Made Market at the Montpelier Hunt Races.

To support and encourage local entrepreneurship, the office is offering the opportunity to compete for free inclusion in a shared vendor tent. Three home-based businesses will be selected to market and sell their product at the 2022 Montpelier Hunt Races on Nov. 5.

Entrants must be registered home-based businesses situated within Orange County, current on all business and/or personal property taxes.

Businesses should submit a brief presentation write-up about their business with a fully completed application by July 29 to Rose Deal at rdeal@orangecountyva.gov or P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960. Program guidelines and application is at thinkorangeva.com/support. Contact 540/672-1238.

With less than a year before identification requirements change at America’s airports, more than 2.5 million Virginians have already obtained a REAL ID compliant credential at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Culpeper coffee car celebrates with donation to museumThe O&A Coffee Car celebrated its first year of business June 4 as the first drive-thru coffee car in Culpeper.

To honor the local history that has greatly influenced their brand, the O&A Coffee Car donated a portion of proceeds to the Museum of Culpeper History.

“We were inspired by the rich history of our little town when we began our market research for the business two years ago. Naming the coffee car after the original railroad that ran through Culpeper just felt like the perfect homage to the community that has supported our family,” said co-owner Jim Hollingshead. “The Museum answered countless questions and helped us find old photos of the railroad—the entire museum team is such an asset to Culpeper.”

Located off of Nalles Mill Road, just past the intersection with Bus. 29, the O&A Coffee Car paved the way for what has become a thriving food-truck lot, accosting to a Museum release. The lot is currently home to MangoChon, Humble Soul BBQ, and El Sazon Kratcho.

“It’s so nice to see this space used to help small businesses grow,” said Katherine Ayers, whose grandfather purchased the Nalles Mill Rd. lot in the 1950’s. “It has even become a bit of a destination spot with outdoor seating, fun lighting and a lot of different kinds of foods to choose from.”

Jim and Grace Hollingshead, owners of the O&A Coffee Car are excited to give back to the community that has embraced them. The business is open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Saturday. theoacoffeecar.com/

Transportation interruption for employee trainingRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate this Friday, June 10, due to an Employee In-Service Training.

REAL ID for domestic flights deadlineBeginning May 3, 2023, travelers who wish to board a domestic flight must present a REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, or another form of federally accepted identification, such as a U.S. passport. The same identification can be used to enter many secure federal facilities.

“Summer is the perfect time for Virginia residents to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card because beginning next May, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID compliant credential or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States,” said Federal Security Director Chuck Burke.

“Richmond International Airport encourages travelers to register for a REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, the sooner the better,” said Perry J. Miller, A.A.E., I.A.P., president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. “With several new routes coming online and passenger volume approaching pre-pandemic levels, we’re on a deadline.”

Residents with a valid U.S. passport or other acceptable ID, or who don’t fly or access secure federal facilities, may not need a REAL ID. Check out the full list of acceptable forms of ID at dmvNOW.com/REALID.

Federal requirements stipulate residents must visit DMV in person to obtain a REAL ID, but a lot of the legwork can be done from home by completing the application online up to 30 days prior to a scheduled visit. The online application will also help determine the correct documents needed to apply.