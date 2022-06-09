Culpeper-area community briefs for June 9, 2022

Free Civil War battle events today, June 9Culpeper Battlefield Tours will commemorate the 1863 Battle of Brandy Station with free events from noon to 2 p.m. today, June 9, its 159th anniversary.

CBT guides and re-enactors will be stationed at the three main sites of the battlefield: Beverly Ford Road, St. James Church and Fleetwood Hill.

Come to the Brandy Station Battlefield to learn more about the biggest cavalry battle of the Civil War and the opening of the Gettysburg Campaign. info@culpeperbattlefieldtours.com

Circus in town tonightLewis & Clark Circus concludes its two-day run tonight in Culpeper with shows under the tent at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, 10200 James Monroe Highway.

Big top show is 90-minutes of family fun. Tickets at LewisClarkCircus.com

150th anniversary celebration in OrangeThe Town of Orange will celebrate its 150th anniversary this Saturday starting with a 5K run through history.

Join the fun at 8:30 a.m. June 11 on Short Street at the start line, through the town of Orange and to the finish line in Taylor Park. There will be races for avid runners and kids, encouraged to dress up like James and Dolley Madison.

At noon, the town will install a 2022 time capsule at the James Madison Museum on Caroline Street with the suggestion it be opened upon the town’s 300th anniversary. There will be tours of the museum, courthouse tours and children’s activities.

The day’s events will culminate with a party, music, food and fireworks at 9 p.m. Dan Trull and the A.P. Project will perform music and food trucks and vendors will set up in the lot behind Taylor Park starting at 1 p.m.

The Orange Train Station will solicit spoken-word interviews and there will be performances from the Orange School for Performing Arts and Orange County High School. See townoforangeva150.com/

Community shred eventHave a mountain of paperwork that needs to be securely shredded? Join Thrivent for a free shred event 10 a.m.-noon this Friday, June 10 in the parking lot at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.

Organizers are encouraging non-monetary donations of snacks and craft supplies to benefit the VBS program the church is hosting this month. Donations such as, individually packed snacks (Rice Krispie treats, cheese crackers, chips), juice boxes, craft supplies, baby wipes, liquid glue, small rubber bands and liquid cornstarch. Free raffle on site.

America’s oldest horse show this weekThe 2022 Upperville Colt & Horse Show, the oldest horse show in the U.S., is taking place all this week in Fauquier County.

Founded in 1853 as a one-day show to encourage better breeding and care of horses, the event, presented by MARS Equestrian, has grown to a weeklong tradition with thousands of equestrian and equine pairs competing in a variety of competitive disciplines.

Upcoming highlights include a children’s jumping competition at 8 a.m. today, Power & Speed Stakes at 1 p.m. for a $37,000 prize and the Upperville American Standard Grand Prix at 4 p.m. today with a $30,000 prize.

The show culminates at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 with the excitement of the $216,000 Upperville Jumper Classic. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin, will present the “Spirit of the Horse Award” just prior to the big race.

In its inaugural year, the award was established in partnership with the First Lady to recognize a Virginia woman demonstrating exceptional service or dedication to, or promotion of, the equine industry.

The award will include an engraved bowl, gift certificate to a Virginia Governor’s Cup winery, reception for family and friends and $1,000 to an equine charity. See upperville.com

Meeting today in OrangeThe Orange County Economic Development Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Economic Development Office, 109 W. Main St.