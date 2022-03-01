Culpeper-area community briefs for March 1, 2022

History and the arts at EVHS

“Celebrate Our History Through the Arts– Celebrate Black History,” program and exhibit will be held 6-8 p.m. tonight in the Eastern View High School Café.

Board of Supervisors meetings today, tonight

The Culpeper County BOS will meet at 10 a.m. today, March 1 for its regular monthly meeting in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. A work session on the proposed solar ordinance and the FY22-23 budget will follow.

The board will recess at noon for lunch or as close to as the agenda allows.

The board will convene again at 7 p.m. for the night meeting and public hearing in the county boardroom. See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs and watch at culpepermedia.org/live-stream

Member of Charlottesville 12 to speak about school integration

The Center at Belvedere in Charlottesville will cap off its celebration of Black History Month by hosting Charles Alexander, local educator, author, and trailblazer at 3:30 p.m. today.

Known in the community as Alex-Zan, he is one of the “Charlottesville Twelve” who integrated the city’s schools in 1959. He will share accounts of Charlottesville’s Black community, and his own story of the school integration experience.

Alex-Zan created the Take A Moment initiative over 20 years ago that encourages people to have a positive purpose for living and make a collective effort to reconnect and serve one another. Activities have been utilized in countless schools, homes, churches, and workplaces and recognized by Virginia Attorney General Mark L. Early among others.

Register for the free program at thecentercville.org. The Center creates opportunities for healthy aging for all through social engagement, physical well-being, civic involvement, creativity, and lifelong learning.

From Tai Chi to travel, from poker to book club, from computers to painting—all promoting active aging and community.

VA college seniors, graduates can apply for Governor’s Fellows Program

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Governor’s Fellows Program, a prestigious opportunity for rising college seniors and recent graduates to get a firsthand look at the executive branch in action.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their careers with our administration,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a statementlast week.

2012 Governor’s Fellow Tommy Lukish said his experience had him fully immersed in Virginia government at the highest level.

“In every way, those experiences amplified my appreciation for public service and helped my personal and professional growth,” he said.

Governor’s fellows have the opportunity to learn from guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond and experience state government on the road by visiting government agencies and historic sites.

Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible.

The selection of fellows is based solely on merit. The Fellows Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, or veteran status.

The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Monday, March 28. Interviews will begin March 30. Applicants will be advised on decisions beginning April 18. The program runs from Monday, May 30 to Friday, July 29.

Apply at governor.virginia.gov/fellows/ or via male to Governor’s Fellows Program P.O. Box 2454 Richmond, Virginia 23219. Questions? Contact govfellows@governor.virginia.gov.