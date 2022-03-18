Culpeper-area community briefs for March 18, 2022

Culpeper paramedic nationally certifiedWanda Fitzgerald with Culpeper County Emergency Services recently achieved certification from the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Paramedic.

The program consists of classroom instruction and practical evolutions and takes months of dedicated time and sacrifice to achieve the paramedic certification, according to a Culpeper County EMS post.

“Wanda, thank you for making this sacrifice and furthering your professional development to better serve the citizens of Culpeper County.”

7th birthday party for Rufio the squirrelRufio, an Eastern Gray Squirrel, has been a Blue Ridge Wildlife Center ambassador since he was a baby in 2015.

For the past seven years, Rufio has been educating the community about native wildlife so it’s time to appreciate and celebrate him!

Join the Wildlife Center at 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 19 for Rufio’s 7th Birthday Party. This family-friendly event in Clarke County includes an educational program about squirrels, games, crafts, and cupcakes.

Digital fight: re-play battle at Kelly’s FordPlay out the Battle of Kelly’s Ford, on St. Patrick’s day, March 17, 1863, on a digital tabletop battlefield hosted online through Zoom at 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 19.

This special event hosted by the Museum of Culpeper History will start with a brief discussion of the Civil War historical engagement in which General Fitzhugh Lee’s Virginia mounted regiments repulsed a Union cavalry incursion into Culpeper County.

“I wish you would put up your sword, leave my state, and go home. You ride a good horse, I ride better. If you won’t go home, return my visit, and bring me a sack of coffee,” General Fitzhugh Lee to West Point classmate General William Averell.

For the battle play, game designer Peter Schweighofer will teach basic rules so participants can maneuver Confederate forces as they seek to stop the Union cavalry advance across the Rappahannock River.

Suitable for wargaming newcomers, kids, and experienced gamers. Participants should have some scrap paper, a pencil or pen, and a six-sided die at hand.

Advance registration recommended to ensure a game table spot. Sack of coffee not required.

Register at https://zoom.us/j/96453417524. culpepermuseum.com or 540/829-1749.

REC Community Grants benefit localsOrange County Public Schools and Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue are among community grant recipients recently announced through Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

OCPS received $2,000 to provide hands-on opportunities supporting science curricula in electrical circuitry. The grant will help expose students to electrical engineering, design and trade work, according to an REC release.

The Rappahannock County fire & rescue station received $2,000 to purchase a lifting system to allow for safe and efficient movement of fall patients.

Caring for community is a core principle for REC and that means giving back to groups that do so much to take care of those in need, according to the release.

Each year, REC awards grants to support emergency services, education and community groups that give back. The grants supplement state, local or other sources of funding for specific projects.

Also receiving grants through this latest round were I Can 2 Incorporated, a Stephens City nonprofit ($5,000); Feeding Green Inc.—The Food Pantry of Greene County ($5,000); Goochland Education Foundation ($2,000) and Louisa County Animal Response ($2,000).

Fredericksburg-based REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in 22 Virginia counties. myrec.coop and Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Northam supports Spanberger campaignFormer Gov. Ralph Northam recently sent out a campaign email blast supporting incumbent U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, for reelection in November.

“In case you haven’t heard, Republican momentum is mounting in Virginia,” the email stated. “Last November, Glenn Youngkin flipped the governorship red, winning districts along the way that went to Biden in the 2020 presidential election.”

This trend impacts swing districts like Spanberger’s the most, he said.

“Experts weighing in on midterm election trends have said VA-07 is the ‘bellwether’ and agree Abigail’s race will be incredibly close,” Northam stated, requesting donations for the Spanberger campaign.

“Between the funding Abigail has secured to improve our state’s roads and bridges, fix deteriorating water pipes, and expand broadband internet access, she has delivered immediate, tangible results for Virginians.

“She is the kind of leader Virginia needs in Congress and we need to do all we can to support her campaign,” said the former governor.