Culpeper-area community briefs for March 20, 2022

State of the Community this weekThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 State of the Community 9-11 a.m. this Wednesday, March 23 on Zoom.

Dr. Trice Gravatte, the new health director with Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, will speak on community health.

Bryan Rothamel with Culpeper County Department of Economic Development will speak on economic growth and recovery.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins will speak about public safety followed by Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock speaking about serving the underserved.

Senior Extension Agent Carl Stafford will end the program with a talk on agriculture. Contact the chamber office to sign up.

‘How to be an Antiracist’ virtual conversationDr. Ibram X. Kendi, New York Times bestselling author of “How to Be an Antiracist,” argues that neutrality is not an option in the racism struggle—people must take active measures if they wish to end discrimination.

He will join a virtual Germanna Community College Community Conversation at 7 p.m. this Monday, March 21. It’s free and open to all. Register at germanna.edu/conversations

Kendi, founder of Boston University’s Center for Anti-Racist Research, will lead a moderated discussion on how to have productive conversations about race in the workplace, civic engagement in the fight for racial justice, and ways to dismantle racist workplace policies.

The deaths by police of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people and the firestorm that ensued fueled the Black Lives Matter movement and opened the door for Kendi to found the Center for Antiracist Research and to discuss anti-racism with media stars including Oprah Winfrey.

Public invited to Locust Grove meetingThree or more members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors may be attending the Economic Development Partnership Meeting at 2 p.m. on March 21 and there is potential for County business to be discussed.

The meeting will be held at A&K Development Corporation, 4444 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove. While members of the Board of Supervisors may be attending this meeting, there will be no action taken during this meeting, according to a county release.

Housing, mortgage COVID-related relief Virginia Housing on Thursday announced a major change to the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program it launched on Jan. 3.

Effective March 17, the maximum amount of assistance to eligible Virginia homeowners has been raised to $40,000 with no cap on the number of months past due. Previously, the maximum amount of assistance was capped at the lesser of 20 months or $30,000 toward eligible expenses per household.

Homeowners experiencing a financial hardship due to COVID-19 after Jan. 21, 2020, with a delinquency amount at or under $40,000, may now be eligible for assistance.

Applicants previously deemed ineligible due to the original program cap policy should contact 1-833-687-8677 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday to begin the appeal process.

Homeowners seeking financial assistance with housing-related expenses are encouraged to visit VirginiaMortgageRelief.com

Festival of music, local fare & beveragesCulpeperpalooza is now being planned to run 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 23 at Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper County.

It will be a celebration of some of Culpeper’s best live music, craft beverages, local food, craft vendors and makers, and community programming. Join in for a day filled 12 hours of live music, including never-before-seen music collaborations, special guest artists and performances.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about music programming and education in Culpeper, as well as connect with the Museum of Culpeper History and other community groups.

Proceeds from this event will go towards furthering Culpeper’s music programming, allowing youth to access music and education for free or at a greatly reduced cost.

Voter registration drive on MondaysCulpeper NAACP Branch 7058 will be holding voter registration 2 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays in March outside of the Culpeper County Library.

Any 17 year old who will turn 18 by Nov. 8 is eligible to register. Check registration status and get information about restoration of voting rights March 21 and 28.