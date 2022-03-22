Culpeper-area community briefs for March 22, 2022

Park stores, visitor centers open

It’s open season at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center in Shenandoah National Park.

Not the open season as one might be thinking, Elmer Fudd. But rather, it’s open to the public for Ranger Programs, shopping in the Park Store, and getting park information. The visitor center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Tuesday (closed Wednesday and Thursday). Beginning May 13, Dickey Ridge will be open seven days a week.

Heading further south down Skyline Drive? The visitor center at Big Meadows is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the same amenities.

Local government meetings this week

The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, March 22 followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee in the Economic Development Center 803 S. Main St.

The Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, March 23 followed by the Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee. The Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the EDC.

The Public Transportation Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. on March 24 at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct. in Culpeper.

See agendas and documents at Town of Culpeper Boardocs.

Need of the Week: snacks, granola bars, PopTarts

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are snack size chips and crackers, nutrition bars and granola bars, snack cakes, muffins, cookies and PopTarts.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Chamber’s Network of Enterprising Women

A Women’s Symposium will be held 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Friday, March 25 at Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark.

The CNEW Women’s Symposium is designed to bring women of the business community together, equip them with skills to be successful in life and business, inspire them to be their best, and renew their spirit.

Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard will give the keynote presentation. Session speakers will be Megan Shepherd, PMP, Chief Operating Officer of SimVentions, Inc. and life coach Susan Coleman, Director of Marketing at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to honor Women’s History Month with this event celebrating women in our community and the comradery of women in business. Sponsorships available at thall@fxbgchamber.org.

Culpeper Town Council special meeting

Town elected officials will meet at 10:30 a.m. this Wednesday, March 23 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

The purpose of this meeting is to consider: Sales Contract with Leaseback for 607 E. Spencer St.; Review of FY23 Draft Departmental Budgets and Proposed FY23 Fine & Fee Schedule.

The Harlem Globetrotters

This world-famous American exhibition basketball team, founded 1926 in Chicago, brings its tricks and impossible feats at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, March 23 to the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and JPJ has a clear bag policy. To avoid delays, guests attending with tickets at Will Call should plan to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to the game.