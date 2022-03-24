Culpeper-area community briefs for March 24, 2022

Brandy Station fundraiser raffle

To support care of Civil War-era Graffiti House in Brandy Station, a fundraiser raffle will be held for a work of art on June 18, the Brandy Station Foundation announced this week.

Participants may enter for a chance to win an 18”x24” signed, numbered and framed C.E. Monroe, Jr. print titled “Last Charge at Brandy Station.”

The framed print is on display at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Road in Brandy Station. The framing was donated by Lou and Skip Price, owners of Village Frameworks & Gallery in Culpeper.

Raffle tickets cost $5 for one, $20 for five. Please send checks to Brandy Station Foundation, provide your address, and how many tickets requested, to Brandy Station Foundation, P.O. Box 165, Brandy Station, VA, 22714.

The drawing will be on Saturday, June 18, during a commemoration of the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station. Please see the foundation’s website for more information.

Fauquier troupe final weekend: “Noises Off!”

Audiences will be treated to laughter in this Tony Award winner for Best Play on stage in Fauquier for its final weekend performances in a charming 1940s theater in Vint Hill.

A review in New York Magazine in the eighties noted, “It is time to laugh at the show that is known as side-splitting a farce as I have seen. Ever? Ever.”

There is nothing quite better than 1980’s hilarity and comedy by a British playwright! Enjoy “Noises Off” written by Michael Frayn and directed by Jeff Walker presented by Fauquier Community Theatre

The show opened on March 11 and ends this weekend with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25 and Saturday as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 27.

Director Jeff Walker has directed more than 40 productions in the Washington, DC/Northern Virginia area. Slapstick comedy, stunt antics, and two-sided sets are in this play within a play about an ambitious director and his troupe of actors.

Called “the funniest comedy ever written” according to England’s Daily Telegraph. Come see what all the laughter is about!

Get tickets at FCTstage.org or 540/349-8760. The theater is at 4225 Aiken Dr. in Warrenton.

“Noises Off” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Virginia Renaissance Faire auditions

Final auditions will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 26 at Lake Anna Winery grounds, 5621 Courthouse Rd. in Spotsylvania Courthouse

As Bobby Hebert, local writer, actor, game creator and prominent cast member, says, “This adventure will change your life.”

It’s easy. Prepare a short, monologue, story or speech and come prepared to play some improvisation games. Musicians should bring bring their instrument and be prepared to play a little something.

Age is not an issue. This is a wonderful experience for middle and high school students, homeschool families and active senior citizens looking for something different and creative. Cast members received exclusive and comprehensive training from seasoned professionals.

The entire process takes about an hour and those auditioning will be advised of acceptance before leaving. Have no interest in performance, but want to help bring history to life? Consider joining the Virginia Renaissance Faire volunteer crew. The White Knights (medical staff) or the Green Knights who keep the whole site running behind the scenes.

Windmore Publishing Group

The March meeting of the Windmore Publishing Group was held on March 8 at the Culpeper County Library.

Lois Griffin Powell, a published author of illustrated children’s books and Young Adult novels, spoke to the group about her publishing experiences and the lessons she has learned along the way. The discussion led to how to research for a legitimate publisher and how to weed out those who are not. Information was also shared on how to find a good illustrator.

The Publishing Group meets at 10:15 a.m. on second Tuesdays of every month in the Library. The next meeting will be April 12.