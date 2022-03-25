Culpeper-area community briefs for March 25, 2022

Students make cells out of pizza at CTEC

Sycamore Park Elementary School fifth graders had a unique experience during a recent visit to Culpeper Technical Education Center.

Each class traveled to CTEC to visit the Culinary Arts classes and made replicas of animal cells out of pizza ingredients. This creative, collaborative project allowed high school and elementary students to work together and share elements of their curriculum with each other, according to a school division release.

Students met Chef Jay Cohen who split them into groups with a CTEC student as their leader. They started with “getting dressed” for the kitchen, including hairnets and aprons.

The students then used a diagram of an animal cell to help guide their pizza creations. Fifth graders then toured CTEC while the pizza cells baked in the oven.

The elementary students had a great time working with the high school students. The high school students were attentive to their younger students’ needs, including providing translation in Spanish as needed.

Toy Show Saturday

Looking to sell some toys, comics or sports cards? Looking to buy some?

The sports committee of the Culpeper Eagles is hosting a show 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 26 to raise money to give back to local youth organizations.

Free admission to shop; vendors $20/table set up begins at 7:30 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles headquarters, 16000 Brandy Rd.

Walk for Hope next weekend

The Annual 5K Run and Walk for Hope will be held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2 at Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper.

Event sponsor, The Living the Dream Foundation, was formed to increase awareness of depression, substance abuse and suicide prevention in Culpeper and surrounding communities. The local nonprofit was founded in memory of Ben Long who lost his battle with depression and substance abuse by ending his life in 2015.

All funds raised will be used in the community to support programs and individuals working to help those suffering from depression, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. All runners and walkers will receive a Living the Dream Foundation face mask, with a $25 donation, water and snacks will be provided.

Non-runners are encouraged to participate by walking in memory or support of friends or loved ones who may be touched by depression, substance abuse or suicide.

Music, speakers, quilt raffle and local support organizations will be available throughout the day. Sign up at Living the Dream 5K run and Walk for Hope on EventBrite.

18th Culpeper Schools Art Show

Celebrate Youth Art Month with the young artists of Culpeper County this weekend at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center.

Featuring hundreds of art pieces from all Culpeper County Public Schools, this annual art show will include drawings, paintings, prints, collages, and three-dimensional works.

Art exhibits will be on display noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 and noon to 3 on Sunday. Free admission

Free GroovaRoo babies dance class

BOOM Fitness on Rogers Road in Culpeper invites local parents, guardians and caregivers to bring children ages 6 weeks–4 years to help them kick of spring with a free dance class, GroovaRoo, happening at 9 a.m. this Saturday, March 26.

Fun-loving families come together each week to move and connect with their babies and one another to soulful, feel-good tunes. This is a 45 minute dance/bonding class open to all caregivers. No dance experience is needed.

High schoolers can enter art contest

The Congressional Art Competition is now open, Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced.

High school students from across Virginia’s Seventh District can submit their work for the chance to have it displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year. The deadline for submission is April 25.

Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are: paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.; drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal; collages: must be two dimensional; prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints; mixed media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.; computer-generated art and photographs.

Framed artwork may not be larger than 26 inches long, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. The winning artwork must be framed before transport to DC. All entries must be original in concept, design, and execution.

All entries must be submitted via email. Send a photo of artwork along with a completed 2022 Student Information and Release Form to va07.art.submissions@mail.house.gov.

Questions? Contact 804/401-4110 or visit house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition..

Orange Dems’ Happy Hour

Join the Orange County Democratic Committee for Happy Hour 6-8 p.m. tonight, March 25 and check out the amazing display of political memorabilia collected by friends.

Have something to show off? Bring it along or wear it! There will be complimentary happy hour libations and lite fare as attendees swap stories and get reacquainted with fellow OC Dems after a long time apart.

The committee encourages members to make a night of it and head out to an Orange dining establishment for dinner afterward. There is plenty of parking on Chapman Street near the local headquarters and in nearby parking lots. Please do not park in the lot next to the office as that is for patrons of The Light Well.