Culpeper-area community briefs for March 27, 2022

Soap Box Derby season is hereKnow a child between the ages of 7 and 20 who is interested in racing a Soap Box Derby car? This year’s Local Derby will be Saturday, June 18 at Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper.

Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby is currently assigning cars and registering drivers for this year’s event, and recently held a drivers and car construction clinic at the raceway. Contact Sheila at 540/229-4714 for information.

History tour Monday near data center siteThe public is invited to join the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors for lunch and a tour of Salubria and Hansbrough’s Ridge in Stevensburg as part of a collaborative campaign to raise awareness of these historic assets in light of the recent Amazon data center proposal next door.

Germanna Foundation, American Battlefield Trust, Piedmont Environmental Council and Journey Through Hallowed Ground are co-sponsoring the event starting at 10 a.m. this Monday, March 28. Tour takers should meet at Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Rd. for a caravan to the sites.

The tour will end at 11:30 a.m. at Salubria with open discussion and a box lunch.

Remington Farmers Market opening dayThere is still time to sign up to be a vendor at the Remington Farmers Market.

Opening day is April 2. The market runs from 2-6 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29 at 105 B W. Bowen St. in Remington.

Contact RemingtonFarmersMkt@gmail.com to sign up to be a vendor.

Veterans-focused telephone town hallU.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, on Wednesday hosted an open, public telephone town hall focused on issues facing veterans, active-duty service members, and military families in Virginia’s Seventh District.

Officials with Virginia Department of Veterans Services joined the call. The Congresswoman and her guests answered questions directly from Seventh District veterans, caregivers, and their families about toxic exposure, changing disability ratings, military records, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, and more. More than 4,300 Virginians joined the town hall.

“We owe a great debt to those who bravely sacrificed to protect our nation, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they receive the recognition, benefits, and care that they earned through their service,” said Spanberger in a statement. “I strongly encourage any Virginia veteran with an outstanding question, concern, or issue with the VA or any other federal agency to reach out to my office.”

This was Spanberger’s 23rd open, public telephone town hall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culpeper County Public School events •March 28–School Board Regular Work Session, closed session later in the agenda, Culpeper County High School Studio, 14240 Achievement Drive, 6 p.m.

•April 1 & 2—Floyd T. Binns Middle School production of Moana, JR. in the Eastern View High School auditorium, 7 p.m. both nights and a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Adult tickets/$10 and $6 for children/students

•April 5–Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting–Budget included in Agenda, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main St., 10 a.m.

•April 7– Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.

Agricultural trade conference this week The 2022 Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade will take place 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Tuesday, March 29 at Richmond Marriott Hotel.

This annual event brings together policymakers, agriculture and forestry businesses, and academic leaders to highlight the vital role of agriculture and forestry in Virginia’s international trade landscape.

Sponsors are Virginia Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Virginia Port Authority, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, and Virginia Tech Dept. of Agricultural and Applied Economics. Gov. Glenn Youngkin will announce final figures for agricultural and forestry exports from Virginia for 2021.

“The export market is bright for Virginia’s agricultural and forestry industries. As the Commonwealth’s first and third largest private sector industries, agriculture and forestry have a lead role in stimulating economic growth in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said.

The Honorable Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, USDA Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, will provide an update on trade and domestic policies to strengthen the American agricultural economy.

Other speakers will be Global Situation Room President Brett Bruen, USDA Chief Meteorologist Mark Brusberg, Sharon Bomer Lauritsen with AgTrade Strategies, U.S. Soybean Export Council Senior Director Rosalind Leeck, and William Westman & Associates’ Bill Westman. vafb.swoogo.com/govag2022

Support Farm Show 4-H at BBQ dinnerA 4H Youth Benefit BBQ Dinner will be held at 4 p.m. on May 7 in Brandy Station Fire Hall.

Bees & Trees Farm is pleased to support local 4H’ers at this event in raising funds for this year’s upcoming Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show.

Tickets are available for purchase in the Farm Store at Bees & Trees, located on Eggbornsville Road in Elkwood, Culpeper County. Tickets are $12 each and $5 for children 9 and younger.

Menu will include a choice of beef or pork BBQ, leg of lamb, buttered parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, homemade desserts and beverages.

The Farm Store is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, or contact Andy Anderson at 540/547-2926 or any 4H member to get advance tickets only.

Nobel Peace Prize nominee to speak “A Conversation with Ms. Opal Lee: the Grandmother of Juneteenth” will take place at 3 p.m. today, March 27 at Virginia Tech’s Burruss Hall in Blacksburg and via livestream.

This event is free and open to the public and will be part of Virginia Tech’s 1872 Forward celebration weekend.

Lee is a retired teacher, counselor, and social justice activist in the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday. On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed Senate bill 475, making Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday. Author of, “Juneteenth: A Children’s Story,” Lee has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Elizabeth A. “Betsy” Flanagan Women in Leadership and Philanthropy Endowed Lecture Fund, Virginia Tech Student Affairs, I WILL Council, and VT Engage: The Center for Leadership and Service Learning are sponsors.

Voter registration drive at libraryCulpeper NAACP Branch 7058 will be doing voter registration from 2 to 7:30 p.m. today, March 28 outside the Culpeper County Library.

Any 17-year-old who will turn 18 by Nov. 8 is eligible to register. Check registration status and get information about restoration of voting rights.

Wrestlemania tonight in C’villeSee top WWE Smackdown stars live at 7 p.m. tonight, March 27 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Women’s Championship Naomi VS Charlotte Flair and tag team champions, The USOs, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day and more.