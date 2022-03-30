Culpeper-area community briefs for March 30, 2022

20/20 vision: glasses sculpture on sitePublic Works earlier this week installed The Culpeper Mid-Day Lions eyeglasses sculpture in Culpeper’s Rockwater Park.

Local artist Roque Castro created the piece, symbolizing the hard work and service that Lions place into providing sight to the blind and vision-impaired across the world.

A sculpture dedication will be held at noon on April 14 at the park, 457 Madison Rd. in the Town of Culpeper.

Mid-Day Lions commissioned the sculpture for the 100th anniversary of the service club in the U.S.

Chamber’s Wills for Heroes ProgramCulpeper County first responders, including career and volunteer firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement, are invited to receive free assistance with essential legal documents including wills, living wills, trusts, estate planning and power of attorney.

By helping first responders plan now, they ensure their family’s legal affairs are in order before a tragedy hits. The non-profit Wills for Heroes Foundation supports these programs, giving back to the community and “protecting those who protect us,” according to a release from the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

A chamber committee helped coordinate a pair of legal education sessions last month. This weekend, the committee will return with volunteer attorneys to help documents.

Document preparation will start at 9 a.m. this Saturday, April 2 and again on Sunday, April 3 at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.

First responders and their spouses are eligible to participate; more than 70 legal documents will have been created by the end of the weekend, according to the chamber. Contact whittenkarry@yahoo.com for information.

‘Foxfire’ opens at Lake of the WoodsCulpeper photographer Tim Carslon stars as Prince Carpenter in upcoming stage performances by Lake of the Woods Players in the LOW Community Center.

“Foxfire” opens at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, April 1 and runs this weekend and next with Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Here’s the play description: Annie Nations, an indomitable Appalachian widow of 79, lives on her mountain farm with the acerbic ghost of her husband Hector. Her tranquility is threatened by a brash real estate developer who wants to turn her land into a vacation resort and by concern over her son Dillard, a country singer who has come home with two stranded children because his wife ran away.

Annie’s battle to decide her future takes her through some funny, touching and magical flashbacks to her life with Hector. Played on Broadway by Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy, this couple offers a staunchly affirmative tribute to country folk.

In a promotional video, Carlson said he likes the fact that his character is a good old homeboy from the area who has moved up a little bit and is part of the new generation.

How did Carlson prepare for the role?

“Going back through the history of my family and the kids and the cousins and my uncles and aunts so many of these people I am acting with, the characters, I grew up with,” he said. “All the little nuances and sayings, the farm life they were all real.”

Directed by Barbara Cochran with music by Jonathan Holtzman. Tickets are $22/adults and $18/students at lowplayers.org.

County Planning Commission to meetA work session will be held at 9 a.m. this Thursday, March 31 in the economic development center, 803 S. Main St.

As part of the agenda, town staff will provide an overview of the Laurel Park Phase 1 Site Plan, consisting of 84 Detached Single Family Homes and 89 Attached Single Family Homes with a total of 173 lots, adjacent to Highpoint along Orange Road.

NAACP Scholarship deadline FridayThe deadline is this Friday, April 1 to apply for a $500 scholarship through the Culpeper Branch NAACP.

The will award is open to graduating high school seniors who live in Culpeper, Madison, or Rappahannock counties. Scholarships are available for applicants who will attend accredited trade, vocational, and technical schools; community colleges; or four-year colleges and universities.

Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 grade average. Please submit applications through the guidance office or via mail to: NAACP Culpeper, P.O. Box 687, Culpeper, VA, 22701.

2022 NEA Jazz Masters Tribute ConcertThe National Endowment for the Arts will honor its 2022 Jazz Masters including Stanley Clarke, Billy Hart, Cassandra Wilson and Donald Harrison Jr.—in a tribute concert, held in collaboration with SFJAZZ happening at 10:30 p.m. this Thursday, March 31.

The concert will be live streamed at arts.gov and sfjazz.org and will also be available to view on the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s website. Registration is recommended.

Farm Management Institute today in RochelleThe Farm Credit of the Virginias Knowledge Center will host a Farm Management Institute at Renback Barn in Rochelle, Madison County 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, March 30.

The 2022 Farm Management Institutes are free programs at which attendees will hear from Virginia Tech professor Dr. David Kohl and Scott Sink, owner of Hethwood Market and SES Enterprises in Blacksburg.

Kohl will discuss the domestic and global economic outlook and business planning. Sink will speak about shared wins and road blocks while navigating the ownership of an agricultural operation.

Register at farmcreditofvirginias.com or email knowledgecenter@fcvirginias.com.