Culpeper-area community briefs for March 31, 2022

‘Moana, JR.’ this weekend at EVHS

Floyd T. Binns Middle School thespians will present “Moana, JR.”, based on the popular Disney animated film starring The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, this weekend in the Eastern View High School auditorium.

The show goes on at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, and April 2, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Adult tickets/$10 and $6 for children/students.

Lenten Fish Fry slated this FridayReformation Lutheran is hosting a Community Dinner 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.

Enjoy Mountain Man Clif’s deep-fried fish and specialty baked beans, chopped salad, homemade “church lady” cookies, and good fellowship to raise funds for the local community. Free will offerings are greatly appreciated, and everyone is welcome! Gluten-free fish available upon request.

Mead & Mayhem at Mountain Run Winery this weekendMountain Run Winery of Culpeper County is hosting a large armored combat tournament this Saturday and Sunday, featuring teams from Cincinnati, New Hampshire, South Carolina and New York—and two Virginia teams.

This is full combat (5x5), a legitimate sport with steel swords and axes. The History Channel’s “Knight Fights” is an example. Opening ceremonies are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The fighting goes until around 3:30 Saturday.

Championships start at 11 a.m. Sunday. See Mountain Run Winery on Facebook for details.

MARTIN’S donating hams; its customers can do so, tooThe Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will be among recipients of a grant program from The GIANT Co. that will donate 3,000 hams to 13 partner food banks and food pantries across three states as it continues its work to eliminate hunger, GIANT said in a statement.

“Food insecurity is something every community in the country faces, affecting people from all walks of life. Sadly, each day, families must make difficult decisions between food and other basic needs like housing, utilities, and medicine,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager of GIANT. “The GIANT Company is proud to again join with our hunger relief partners to help brighten the spring season and ensure families in need throughout our local communities are able to come together for a special meal.”

In addition to the donations, team members from The GIANT Co. will volunteer at food banks and pantries packing hunger relief boxes and organizing and restocking shelves.

GIANT and MARTIN’S customers also have the chance to help neighbors in need.

From April 8-17, donate free ham certificates at the register in-store or online for matching donations to a local food bank.