Culpeper-area community briefs for May 1, 2022

Because We Have Music concert tonightKid Pan Alley celebrates the second anniversary of its free livestream concert series with another free program at 7 tonight, May 1.

Willy Porter, Justin Roth, Natalia Zukerman and Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul and Cheryl Reisler will be the performers.

RSVP to be part of the celebration in the zoom living room. The concert is free with a tip jar where donations go to supporting Kid Pan Alley’s work with children.

Make a matching donation May 3 to the nonprofit music-education group based in Rappahannock County, through 2022 Give Local Piedmont.

Culpeper supervisors to meet this weekThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

The board will recess for lunch at noon or as close thereto as the agenda permits.

As always, there will be a time for public comment at the night meeting as well as a public hearing on the Caruso Odin request to rezone 121 acres on Nalles Mill Road from Rural Area to Residential to build a 274-home age-restricted development.

The Board will also consider enacting a 6 percent food and beverage tax in the county.

Agenda and documents are at Culpeper County Boarddocs. Watch at Culpeper Media Network livestream.

Family Story Time is back, in personIn another sign that things are getting back to ‘normal,’ Culpeper County Library will resume its in-person story time at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.

Story times will also be held at the same time on May 10, May 17 and May 24. Registration required. Registration opens two weeks before each story time, limited to 15 people by calling 540-825-8691. Masks are optional.

These are the first in-person story times at the library since the 2020 pandemic began.

Public hearing set on town budgetA special meeting of the Culpeper Town Council will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

The purpose of this meeting is to consider a public hearing on a proposed fiscal 2022 budget amendment; a public hearing on proposed FY23 budget; review of FY23 budget and discussion: personal property tax–proposed new asset class.

See agenda and documents on Town of Culpeper Boarddocs.

Book world meets wine world May 6Author Susie McKenna will visit Revalation Vineyards in Madison on May 6, for the next event in its series of First Friday fundraisers to benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County.

McKenna will present an interactive reading from her latest book, “Snake in the Grass,” at 5:30 pm. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the sunset. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available for sale.

Revalation Vineyards is at 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison, VA, 22727. To learn more, call 540-407-1236, email info@revalationvineyards.com or visit www.revalationvineyards.com.

DMV savings for fuel-efficient vehiclesBeginning July 1, 2022, Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee by enrolling in the new Mileage Choice Program.

This voluntary option is for drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee assessed based on the number of miles the average Virginian drives in a year—11,600 miles.

Instead of paying the fee upfront at registration, customers who participate in the Mileage Choice Program will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year. Customers who drive less than 11,600 miles will save money. For those who drive more, they’ll never pay more than their highway use fee. Customers may enroll in the Mileage Choice Program when it is time to renew their vehicle registration and must sign up prior to renewing.

The Virginia General Assembly instituted the highway use fee in 2020 to ensure drivers of fuel-efficient and electric vehicles contribute their fair share towards covering wear and tear on the Commonwealth’s highway system, according to a release from Virginia DMV. The legislation also created the Mileage Choice Program as a mileage-based alternative that will never cost customers more than the annual highway use fee.

Customers who pay a highway use fee for one or more registered vehicles qualify to participate in the Mileage Choice Program. Enrollment begins in July through Emovis, DMV contractor. Emovis will provide customers with the mileage reporting device, compile reported mileage and process payments.

Piedmont Community Band announces showsIt’s an exciting time for Windmore Foundation for the Arts’ Piedmont Community Band.

Supporters are working on building the program with new members and new equipment, according to a recent release. The band is excited to have new music stands and music through a grant from Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.

And recently, an anonymous donor gifted the band with beautiful new leather folders to replace the paper ones that were beginning to show their age and use.

The band is hard at work preparing for a trio of upcoming shows:

Culpeper Remembers—3 p.m. Monday, May 30, at American Legion Post 330. Join the band and writers from Pen to Paper to honor those who gave their lives for the country.

Movie Magic Concert—5 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Culpeper Baptist Church Worship Center (fountain entrance). Come enjoy favorite movie music.

Culpeper Festival Committee’s Freedom Car & Bike Show presented by CARS—10 a.m. Monday, July 4, at The Depot downtown. Come hear some of Fourth of July favorites!

Piedmont Community Band appreciates the community’s support and encourages new members to join if they play an instrument. Email pcb@windmorefoundation.org.