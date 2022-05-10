Culpeper-area community briefs for May 10, 2022

Race for Ukraine fundraising continuesOrganizers of last month’s event in Yowell Meadow Park in support of Ukraine are continuing fund raising efforts.

An estimated $15,000 has been raised locally in support of ministries Culpeper Baptist Church is sending aid to in the war-torn country to provide food, supplies, medicine, transportation, housing and other necessities for refugees and citizens left behind.

Culpeper Wood Preservers will match up to $20,000 in donations, up from its original $10,000 pledge, according to organizer Billy Frederick with Central VA Insurance Agency.

Give at centralvirginiainsurance.com/race-for-ukraine-benefit-5k-race/

Need of the Week: canned greens, beans and veggiesThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are canned greens: collard, mixed, mustard, turnip; canned beans: baked, pinto, lima, black and canned veggies: corn, peas, carrots, beets, mixed.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

PARAMOUNT PRESENTS: Buddy Guy live in concertThis Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will play a concert at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at the historic Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

Buddy Guy, age 85, is major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues.

Buddy Guy has received 8 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 38 Blues Music Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” Tickets are now on sale.

Charity Golf Outing in HaymarketThe Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier Annual Charity Golf Outing will take place May 16 at Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket.

The cost to participate is $175 per golfer and includes green fee, cart, range balls, assorted complimentary beverages on the course throughout the day, lunch and dinner. There will also be a wide range of raffle donations and silent auction items to bid on.

The event will conclude with an awards dinner. See bgcfgolf.com or contact angela@bgcfauquier.org or 703/887-8605.

Volunteers, sponsors, and raffle items are welcome and greatly appreciated. This fundraising effort is a popular event that directly benefits the youth who attend Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier.

Congressional candidates at Madison GOP dinnerBryce Reeves, Gina Ciarcia and Dave Ross, 7th District Congressional candidates, will be guest speakers at Madison County Republican Women’s monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 at Fellowship Baptist Church Annex, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.

The meeting will feature savory BBQ with all the fixings, and desserts by members. Dinner donation $10. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. For information, contact 540/923-4109.

Cycle of Black Motherhood: History, Health, Policy, and JusticeThe National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C. will explore Black motherhood at an in-person, free program 6:30 p.m. tonight.

There will be a conversation with Anna Malaika Tubbs, author of, “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation.” Christy Turlington Burns, founder of “Every Mother Counts” and a panel on maternal health moderated by Angela Tate, curator for the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, will also participate. A brief reception will follow. Registration is required.