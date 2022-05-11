Culpeper-area community briefs for May 11, 2022

School Lunch Hero Day celebrated

Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies and offering service with a smile, Culpeper County Public Schools nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.

To celebrate their hard work and commitment, School Lunch Hero Day was celebrated May 6 as a part of School Nutrition Employee Appreciation Week.

Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium and unhealthy fats, according to a school system release.

The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day. CCPS thanks all of its School Lunch Heroes today and every day.

Living the Dream Foundation meeting

This local nonprofit for awareness and prevention of suicide, depression and substance use will meet at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, May 12 at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express Hotel meeting room.

There will be a light dinner for everyone and re-cap of the results from the recent 5K and Walk for Hope event. There will updates on Living the Dream’s annual scholarship program at five local high schools and upcoming events in the community.

Ruritan program on Marquis de Lafayette

This month, the Jefferson Ruritan Club program will be about the historical marker to be placed in Jeffersonton where General Marquis de Lafayette made a stop in Jeffersonton and the history that was behind Lafayette’s visit to the area.

The program will be presented by Ann O’Connor who is the local representative coordinating the acquisition and placement of the historical marker and local historian Perry Cabot. No cost to attend. Anyone from school age to senior citizen is invited.

The evening will begin with a delicious dinner, followed by the special program and a short meeting. This event will take place at 7 p.m. May 17 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members get to know others in our community while helping the community. New members or visitors and of all ages area always welcome. 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

County Planning Commission tonight

Culpeper county planners will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, May 11 in the county administration building for their regular meeting.

On the agenda is a request by Juan from Angelica Rodriguez (Blossom Creek Farm) for a conditional use permit to allow an agritourism operation and banquet facility on their property. The property is zoned Agricultural and is located on Bel Pre Road (Route 684) in the Stevensburg District.

Textiles Reimagined workshop Saturday

Recycle, upcycle, repurpose! Be a part of the revival of a historic tradition of repurposing textiles at a day-long workshop 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 14 in the parish hall at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Culpeper.

Learn how to creatively reuse textiles to repurpose them into a variety of fashion and home decor items at this program sponsored by the Museum of Culpeper History. Marty Moon and Cindy Siira of the Culpeper Quilters Guild will lead the class.

Project options include pillows, totes, and purses, in addition to other works on view for inspiration. Required supply list: sewing machine, neutral thread, extension cord, surge protector, rotary cutter, sewing needles, rulers (some will be provided), fabric will be provided, but participants can also bring their own–recycled, repurposed, scraps, leftovers, denim, upholstery, linens, etc., thread snips or scissors, seam ripper, pins and portable design wall or batting.

Attendees must be at least 12 years of age to sign up, unless accompanied by an adult.

There will be a kitchen available to store packed lunches for the noon-time lunch break. Participants are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles. Registration is $50. Search Textiles Reimagined by Museum of Culpeper History on EventBrite. Register by this Thursday, May 12.

Culpeper Schools events today, tonight

The Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee Meeting meets at 8:30 a.m. in the School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201.

The anticipated Finals for E Squared will be held all day at Culpeper Technical Education School. Teams competing in the finals are: Culinary Hearts, Fresh Forward, Hands on Plants, Mindful and Spark Adventure.

The Culpeper County High School and Culpeper Middle School Spring Concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the CCHS auditorium.

Candidates and Coffee meet & greet

7th District Congressional candidate Dave Ross will participate this week in the latest meet & greet sponsored by the Culpeper County Republican Committee.

Ross, a Spotsylvania County supervisor, will be in town 6-8 p.m. this Thursday, May 12 at GOP committee headquarters, 402 S. Main St.

May 23 will be Crystal Vanuch and on May 27 Gina Ciarcia. CulpeperGOP1776@gmail.com