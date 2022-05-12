Culpeper-area community briefs for May 12, 2022

Volunteer drivers neededAging Together is seeking volunteer drivers who would like to help older adults or those with disabilities get to doctors appointments, grocery stores, and more.

Drivers are needed in Culpeper and the surrounding counties. Volunteers decide their own schedule and where they would like to drive. Volunteers can use their own vehicle, or choose to use an agency car.

Interested? Please contact Sarah at Aging Together at sgillespie@agingtogether.org or 540/505-5900.

Irreverent Warriors fundraiser SaturdayThis Stevensburg hospitality staple will be hosting friends from Irreverent Warriors at noon Saturday, May 14 for a fundraising event.

IR is a U.S. based nonprofit with a mission to prevent veteran suicide using both humor and camaraderie.

The group will be providing wristbands (with a suggested $10 donation) at the Brewery Taproom which will provide the wearer to specials on pints, glasses, flights, and bottles during their visit.

IW-Normandy has also partnered with Old House on a special menu and will also have its patches on site.

Award-winning author to speakIn a discussion with Deesha Philyaw, Faulkner award-winning author and columnist, Adiba Nelson chronicles her experiences as a new mother while negotiating the future of her special needs child.

Azure Antoinette, a poet widely regarded as “the Maya Angelou of the millennial generation,” will open the program happening at 7 p.m. tonight at the National Museum for African American History & Culture in D.C.

Books will be available for sale and signing courtesy of Smithsonian Enterprises. This program is free. Registration is required.

Paws for Pets at local supermarketWeis Markets recently announced the launch of its 14th annual Paws for Pets program, a company-wide initiative that collects donations for local animal shelters and rescue organizations.

During the month-long program in May, customers can round up or give $1, $3, $5 or $10 donations at the register or self-checkout. Additionally, customers can give online at WeisMarkets.com. All contributions will benefit local animal shelters and rescue organizations chosen by each store team.

Weis Markets will also be hosting a series of sweepstakes in partnership with pet supply brands in which customers can win a $150 gift card to Weis Markets, and the sponsoring brand will match with a $150 donation to the pet shelter or rescue organization of the winner’s choice.

“Our Paws for Pets program has generated more than $2.8 million in donations for local pet shelters in the communities where we operate over the past 14 years,” said Weis Markets spokesman Ron Bonacci.