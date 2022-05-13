Culpeper-area community briefs for May 13, 2022

Ellwood Manor now open for toursThe National Park Service and volunteers with Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will be opening the doors of Ellwood Manor to visitors on weekends starting this Saturday, May 14 and daily starting on June 6.

The house will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 5. Ellwood will be open daily the same hours through the summer season.

Visitors can take a tour through the first floor of the house, and explore exhibits on Ellwood, the nearby Civil War battles, and care of the wounded. Staff will be on the grounds to answer questions and explain the significance of Ellwood to the battles that took place nearby.

Staff will also offer short programs to explain the Battle of the Wilderness and provide visitors with an orientation to General Grant’s 1864 Overland Campaign. Tours and programs are offered periodically throughout the day as visitors arrive.

The grounds of Ellwood Manor are open daily year-round from sunrise to sunset. The gate to drive up to the parking area near the house is open when the house is open. When the gate is closed, visitors may park in the space next to, but not blocking, the gate and walk the grounds.

Ellwood Manor was a slave plantation built around 1790. At the outbreak of the Civil War it was owned by Betty & J. Horace Lacy, the family that owned Chatham Manor in Fredericksburg.

Ellwood was a Confederate field hospital after the Battle of Chancellorsville and a United States Army headquarters during the Battle of the Wilderness. See nps.gov/frsp/learn/historyculture/ellwood.htm.

The Friends of Wilderness Battlefield partner with the National Park Service in maintaining Ellwood’s grounds, aiding in restoring and maintaining the house and other structures, and helping to interpret the site’s history. See fowb.org. Ellwood Manor is located in the Wilderness Battlefield at 36380 Constitution Hwy in Locust Grove.

Motherless fox at wildlife centerA young red fox kit was brought to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center after it was found orphaned.

Lucky for this patient, he is one of three Red Fox kits currently in care at the Center in Boyce. The other two have leg injuries that they’re recovering from. Because of their injuries, they cannot yet be combined into a larger enclosure, but all three are housed next to each other so they can socialize and interact within the safety of their own crates.

This time of year, the wildlife center receives many calls about “orphaned” fox kits. Staff has strong reason to believe that this patient was truly orphaned, but that is not the case for all fox kits seen without parents nearby. It is normal for kits to be outside the den playing or exploring and not seeing parents isn’t always a reason for concern.

See a kit and have concerns? Call the Center at 540/837-9000 before intervening. The kit may not need help. If it does require assistance, a team can help the kit directly or help you find a rehabilitator close-by.

Grymes celebrates Earth DayThe Social Committee at Grymes Memorial School purchased and planted an eight-feet-tall red bud tree on Earth Day at the school in Orange.

The committee raised money for the project by selling carnations on Valentine’s Day. On Earth Day, the entire school gathered around the newly planted tree to celebrate the importance of taking care of the Earth, according to a release.

Diapers, wipes, formula giveawaysMom2Mom will be providing necessary supplies for free at its latest giveaways this Saturday, May 14.

The Culpeper-based nonprofit will be at the Gordonsville Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday distributing diapers, wipes, baby formula and hygiene products.

Mom2Mom will be at Culpeper Baptist Intergenerational Center 4-6 p.m. on Saturday doing a second giveaway.

No questions asked. Families and individuals can show up and get what they need. Recipients do not have to live in Culpeper or Orange to receive items. See Mom2Mom on Facebook.

Exit on I-66 in Fauquier closing temporarilyBeginning at 6 p.m. this Sunday, May 15, westbound drivers on I-66 who use exit 31 to access Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) and The Plains, will need to use exit 28, U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) and head south to get to Route 245, according to a VDOT release.

Crews need to perform soil stabilization work beneath the bridge in the westbound lanes. Expect right shoulder and right lane closures from 6 p.m. Sunday, to 5 a.m. Monday.

The schedule for Monday and Tuesday is 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Message boards are in place. Stay alert, and watch for crews in the area.

Culpeper hospital gets another ‘A’ gradeUVA Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center, and UVA Prince William Medical Center have all received As in the Leapfrog Group spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade.

Spring 2022 marks the fourth straight grading period in a row that the UVA Health community medical centers got the top ranking, according to a release from UVA Health. The facilities are in the top 33% of hospitals nationwide and 42 hospitals in the state of Virginia to receive ‘A’ safety grades.

In determining the grade, Leapfrog assesses 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“I am grateful to our dedicated team of health care professionals as they continue to rise and meet the health needs of our community,” said Erik Shannon, interim chief executive officer overseeing the three hospitals. “Their steadfast commitment to patient safety and quality outcomes yields this outstanding achievement across all three community medical centers for the fourth consecutive period. I am honored to work alongside this team.”

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of all three of UVA Health’s community medical centers for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”