Culpeper-area community briefs for May 15, 2022

Benefit for John & Carla JewellThe operators of Jewell Tone Music school on Main Street in downtown Culpeper are still recovering physically, emotionally and financially after a serious bout of COVID-19 hospitalized John Jewell for five months.

He is back home as of late April and getting stronger every day. Friends are hosting a benefit for John and his wife Carla 1-8 p.m. on June 4 at Unionville Brewery, 2433 Narrow Gauge Rd. in Unionville.

Funds raised will help with medical costs for Jewell not covered by insurance as well as bills, a medical bed and wheelchair.

There will be a 50/50 raffle—tickets are now on sale; contact Lynda Henry-Hammond, with the music school, to purchase tickets at 540-317-1115. The benefit will also include live music and a silent auction, organizers are currently looking for donations of auction items.

Read more in an upcoming edition about this local couple’s experience.

Arc@thePark at Bright Spot todayWarrenton-based Arc of North Central Virginia will host Arc@thePark noon to 3 p.m. today, May 15 at Bright Spot Accessible Playground at the Culpeper Sports Complex.

This is The Arc’s first in-person event since 2019. The Arc is again partnering with Shooting Stars, an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society, in hosting this year’s event made possible through the generosity of local sponsors, including the Path Foundation.

In addition to all the activities, there will be booths with information and resources for people with developmental disabilities and their families. Highlights include: first 75 kids receive a FREE T-Shirt, free KONA Ice, Peter McCory The One-Man Band, A Little Magic Miniature Horses, free Kids IDs from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Special Olympics Activities, crafts, games, and MORE!

Soap Box Derby clinic SundayPiedmont Area Soap Box Derby will hold a driver’s clinic 1-4 p.m. today, May 15 at Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper. This year’s local race will be held June 18 at the raceway.

Culpeper Cable CommissionThis appointed board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 16 at Culpeper Media Network, 803 S. Main St.

Public safety building project laudedOrange County has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties honoring innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

This award was received in recognition of Orange County’s “Connected Public Safety Advancements” anchored in the development of the new Public Safety Building, adoption of a new computer-aided dispatch system, and the launch of the P25 digital radio system.

Anniversary and grand reopeningCommunity-STARs Pediatric Therapy Specialists invites the community to its 13th Birthday Party and Grand Reopening at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 at 14115 Lovers Lane Suite 115 in Culpeper.

There will be light refreshments and guided tours of our 5,000 square foot clinic, crafts and more. The office is so excited to share with community how much they’ve grown in the last couple of years. They will also be hosting a diaper and wipe drive during the celebration for local non-profit Mom2Mom.

Rockwater Park 5K race to be June 4Sponsored by Powell Wellness Center, this race on Saturday, June 4 at Rockwater Park in Culpeper is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Early bird registration through May 15 guarantees race shirt.

Proceeds from the race will help support Powell Wellness Center’s medical fitness scholarship program for low-income community members.

Register at runsignup.com search Powell Wellness Center Rockwater 5K. Questions? wpropps@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5388.

GOP congressional candidates at Madison dinnerBryce Reeves, Gina Ciarcia and Dave Ross, 7th District Congressional candidates, will be guests at Madison County Republican Women’s meeting at 6 p.m. this Tuesday, May 17 at Fellowship Baptist Church Annex, 725 Gate Rd.

The meeting will feature savory BBQ with all the fixings, and desserts by members. Dinner donation $10. Everyone is invited to attend.

7,500 cigarette butts picked up Earth Day The Orange County Litter Control Committee and Orange County Office on Youth partnered for their annual tobacco litter clean-up event on Earth Day.

Staff members and 12 youth volunteers collected nearly 7,500 cigarette butts in addition to six bags of other trash, exceeding the amounts collected in last year’s cleanups.

Cigarette butts are the world’s most littered item. They are non-biodegradable and mostly made up of plastic fibers. Littered cigarette butts leach toxic chemicals, such as arsenic and lead, into the environment.

The Orange County Youth Council has also been dedicated peer advocates for prevention of youth tobacco use, understanding it is harmful to the body and the environment.

Resources are available to help those who wish to quit using tobacco products. Quit Now Virginia provides free and confidential information and coaching at (800) QUIT-NOW or quitnow.net/virginia.

Orange County youth and young adults can also text VAPEFREEOC to 88709 for free and confidential assistance with vaping cessation. Enrolled persons will receive up to 12 weeks of daily text messages to motivate and support them during their quitting process.

Sears to headline Reagan Legacy DinnerLt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears will be keynote speaker for the Annual Culpeper County Republican Committee Reagan Legacy Dinner on Saturday, May 21.

Steven Myers, acclaimed author and former speechwriter for Margaret Thatcher and President Ronald Reagan, will also be featured, according to a release Lorraine Carter, vice chairwoman of the Reagan Dinner Committee.

The yearly event honoring the conservative legacy of President Ronald Reagan will be held this year at Cedar Mountain Farm in Rapidan. Highlights will include a silent auction, western-themed BBQ dinner and meet and greet 7th district congressional candidates and other local elected officials. Tickets and sponsorships are on EventBrite at Ronald Reagan Legacy Dinner.