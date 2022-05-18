Culpeper-area community briefs for May 18, 2022

Ruritan Cornhole tournament in Jeffersonton

Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament at 3 p.m. (practice begins at 2) this Saturday, May 21, at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.

Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family outdoor event with playground on site. Registration/$30 per each two-person team. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.

The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic. Register at jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/825-4192.

REC linemen compete, win at Gaff-n-Go competition

A lineman from the Culpeper Office of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative was among those bringing home awards from the Annual Terex Gaff-n-Go Lineman & Equipment Operator’s Rodeo May 13 and 14 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

Line workers from around the East Coast competed in a challenging environment to demonstrate their skills and commitment to safety.

An REC team consisting of Thomas Bailey, Addison Spicer and Alister Pollard– the Bowling Green office–earned a first-place trophy in equipment events featuring challenges with bucket trucks, digger derricks and other utility equipment.

Alister Pollard, Donnie Andrews and Patrick Ambrose, another REC team from Bowling Green, placed third in the hurt man rescue event.

Apprentice lineman Andrew Gray from REC’s Front Royal office earned third-place trophy in the apprentice events. REC’s Matthew Kirby of Bowling Green placed third in the apprentice climbing skills and first in the apprentice bell insulator change. Bailey Christian of REC’s Culpeper office placed second in the CPR and A.E.D. safety event.

Gaff-n-Go is the only event of its type held in Virginia. The term refers to the “gaff,” a metal spike that linemen attach to their boots to help in climbing wooden utility poles. Besides the competition, the gathering provides a variety of benefits for linemen and REC customers.

“This event is an opportunity for our line crews to compete and show their skills. It also gives them an opportunity to improve and enhance on-the-job safety,” said REC CEO John Hewa.

7th District congressional candidates’ forum tonight in F’burg

Derrick Anderson, candidate for Congress in Virginia’s 7th District, will participate in a 7th Congressional District candidate forum at 7 p.m. tonight, May 18 at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. in Fredericksburg according to a campaign release. The Republican Party of Virginia is hosting the forum, the fifth in which Anderson has participated.

“I look forward to participating in yet another forum and continuing to prove that I am the strongest candidate to take on Abigail Spanberger in November. I welcome the debate of ideas with my opponents and look forward to a substantive discussion. My campaign has built an incredibly strong operation having raised the most money in the primary, gaining thousands of supporters, and hosting events everyday across the district,” said Anderson in a statement.

He is among half-dozen Republican candidates vying for the party nomination in the June primary to run in November against two-term incumbent Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico.

USDA organic cost-share programs now taking applications

Agricultural producers and handlers who are certified organic, along with producers and handlers who are transitioning to organic production, can now apply for USDA Organic and Transitional Education Certification Program and Organic Certification Cost Share Program, which help producers and handlers cover the cost of organic certification, along with other related expenses.

Applications are due Oct. 31.

The first program covers certification costs for organic producers and handlers (25% up to $250 per category); eligible expenses for transitional producers, including fees for pre-certification inspections and creating organic system plan (75% up to $750); registration fees for educational events (75% up to $200) and soil testing (75% up to $100).

The other program covers 50% or up to $500 per category of certification costs in 2022.

Certification cost share is available for crops, wild crops, livestock, processing/handling and state organic program fees.

Producers can receive cost share through both programs to cover costs incurred from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022. To apply, producers and handlers should contact the Farm Service Agency at their local USDA Service Center.

CCPS purging old student records

Students who graduated from Culpeper County High School or Eastern View High School in June 2017 and wish to have their student file, should contact their guidance department no later than June 15, 2022.

This is for students who earned their high school diploma only not for students with withdrew from Culpeper Schools.

Special Parking Authority meeting

This appointed body will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, May 18 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

5 Over 50 watch parties Thursday with award nominees

One way that Aging Together celebrates older adults in May is with its signature annual event, “5 Over 50.”

This year is the 9th Annual awards ceremony that will be broadcast on Facebook Live, in partnership with Culpeper Media Network, starting at 5 p.m. this Thursday, May 19.

The virtual event will coincide with live watch parties 4-6 p.m. in each of the five counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock. The awards honor one person or a couple making a positive impact in each of the counties

This year’s 5 Over 50 event honors Charles Jameson in Culpeper, Renee Younes in Fauquier, Kevin McGhee in Madison, Bill Hager in Orange and Joyce & Mike Wenger in Rappahannock. Honorees will attend live watch parties in:

Culpeper—Generations Central Adult Day Center at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.; Fauquier—Mason Enterprises Center, 70 Main St. in Warrenton; Madison—Madison United Methodist Church, 505 S. Main St. in Madison; Orange—Orange Baptist Church, 123 W. Main St. in Orange and Rappahannock—Rapp At Home, 567 Mt. Salem Ave. in Washington. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP at agingtogether.org/events

Business event Thursday in downtown Madison

The Madison County Business Expo is back post-pandemic and will return 1 to 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 19 to Madison County Volunteer Fire Dept., 1223 N Main St. in Madison.

The 14th Annual Business Expo will feature 50 businesses and supporting organizations with many fun freebies and door prizes throughout the day. Businesses will also sell products.

Double J Entertainment will be entertaining all day as well as announcing door prize winners.