Culpeper-area community briefs for May 19, 2022

Star watching, dark skies in recognized park

A free Dark Skies observation evening will be held 8-10 p.m. this Saturday, May 21 in Rappahannock County Park.

The public is invited to bring their bright eyes, binoculars and telescopes to come observe the night skies in this International Dark Sky Places site. Rappahannock County Park is recognized for its quality of star gazing and celestial views due in part to stringent outdoor lighting standards. Sunset is at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Culpeper GOP Reagan Legacy dinner

Tickets and sponsorships are still available for this Saturday night’s Annual Reagan Legacy Dinner of Culpeper County Republican Committee featuring keynote speaker Lt. Governor Winsome Sears.

The fundraising event will be held 5:30-9 p.m. May 21 at a different location than previously advertised due to a scheduling conflict.

The Legacy Dinner, featuring a western-themed BBQ meal honoring President Reagan’s conservative legacy, will take place in southwestern Culpeper County at Valhalla Farm, off of U.S. Route 15 near the Cedar Mountain Battlefield.

Steven Myers, acclaimed author and former speechwriter for Margaret Thatcher and Reagan, will also be featured in the night’s program. Other highlights will include a silent auction of items related to Reagan and local history, a western-themed BBQ dinner and dress as well as an opportunity to meet and greet 7th district congressional candidates and other local elected officials.

Winsome Earle Sears is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, the first female Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the first Black female elected to statewide office. As Lieutenant Governor, Sears presides over the Senate when in session.

See Reagan Legacy Dinner on EventBrite and culpepergop.org. A VIP cocktail reception will be held 5:30-6:30 for $100 ticket holders.

It’s Third Thursday tonight

Rock out at the Depot tonight 5-9 p.m. at the season’s first Third Thursday Concert featuring The Deloreans playing favorites from the 80s.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their dancing shoes, legwarmers, and extra hairspray. Advance tickets $10 Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank, 450 James Madison Highway. Kids are free!

Picnic baskets ok, but no pets or coolers. Delicious eats from Bowles Southern Fried, Burnt Ends BBQ; Mi Ranchito Mexican Food; Moo Thru Ice Cream; and Kona Ice of Culpeper and free kids’ corner with lawn games.

Fauquier County meat boxes

Ayrshire Farm in Upperville is now offering boxes of meat in 15 pounds and 30 pound variety cut selections.

Boxes include steaks and pork chops, roasts and ground beef. Add-ons are also available and include additional steaks, Ayrshire Farm honey, Locke’s Mill flours and more.

Boxes can be picked up 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month at the farm, 21846 Trappe Rd. Special pickups and group deliveries may be arranged.

Ayrshire Farm has long been recognized for its Certified Organic, Certified Humane, heritage breed animals, according to a farm release.

The farm is also certified Predator Friendly. Cattle include Ancient White Park, Scottish Highland and Shorthorn. Pig breeds include Gloucestershire Old Spot, and the farm raises a variety of heritage breed turkeys.

Virtual public hearing on Rt. 29 traffic concerns

The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a Zoom webinar to learn about traffic concerns on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) at 7 p.m. tonight, May 19.

The meeting will focus on U.S. 29 between Airport Road in Albemarle County and Deerfield Drive in Greene County. It will also outline VDOT concepts to update intersections at U.S. 29 with Matthew Mill Road, Frays Mill Road, Boulders Road, Camelot Drive, Lewis and Clark Drive and Airport Road. Organizers will explain why this study is ongoing, feedback, early alternatives to improve the travel experience, and what is next. Join the Zoom webinar at U.S. 29 Corridor Study with: Webinar ID: 814 6429 1358 Passcode: 601056 and at 301/715-8592.