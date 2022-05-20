Culpeper-area community briefs for May 20, 2022

Guides to host Brandy Station program

Culpeper Battlefield Tours LLC will commemorate the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station with a free event from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

CBT guides, joined by re-enactors, will welcome visitors to the Brandy Station battlefield’s three main sites, Beverly Ford Road, St. James Church and Fleetwood Hill.

Come to the battlefield to learn more about the Civil War’s biggest cavalry battle, which opened Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg Campaign. To learn more, email info@culpeperbattlefieldtours.com.

Bluegrass tonight in Remington

The Flatbeds & Tailfins Concert Series is proud to bring back Josh Grigsby and County Line at 7 p.m. tonight for its Bluegrass Concert Series at Remington Fire Hall, 200 E. Marshall St. Tickets $20 at the door. Kids 3 and younger get in free.

Enjoy ‘Culpeper Conversations’ at Old House VineyardsCommon ground between economic development, parks, tourism and historic preservation will be the focus of a free get-together June 7 at Culpeper’s Old House Vineyards.

All are invited to “Culpeper Conversations” from 6 to 8 p.m. at 18531 Corkys Lane in Stevensburg. Light fare and a cash bar will be available.

The event is being hosted by the Brandy Station Foundation, Burgandine House, Friends of Culpeper Battlefields, Friends of Culpeper History, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, Citizens for Responsible Solar, Culpeper Battlefield Tours LLC, Journey Through Hallowed Ground and the Piedmont Environmental Council.

Please help the hosts to provide an RSVP in advance by emailing katherine@jthg.org.

Local hardware store to celebrate decade in business

Gary’s ACE Hardware is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. this Saturday, May 21 at the store in Meadowbrook Shopping Center, Culpeper.

In honor of the milestone year of Gary Walker’s hardware store, he and the ACE Team invite the community to come out. There will be an outdoor BBQ, WJMA music remote, pony rides, in-store specials and a drawing for a grill giveaway.

Armed Forces Day winery discount

Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery is celebrating Armed Forces Day 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday, May 21 on site in Leon.

Attendees will receive a 20 percent Discount on beverages with valid military I.D.

Registration open for swim lessons

Registration is currently open for swim lessons for children in the indoor warm-water pool at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper.

Three sessions are available in June and July for Parent & Child (ages 6 months-3 years), Preschool Aquatics (ages 3-5), and Learn to Swim (ages 6-13 years).

Classes focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness.

See powellwellnesscenter.org/register-for-swim-lessons/, stop by 1005 Golf Drive or contact the aquatics manager at 540/445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org.

C’ville’s Paramount Theater has new executive director

The Board of Directors for The Paramount Theater recently announced Julie Montross as new Executive Director of the non-profit dedicated to educating, enchanting, enriching, and enlightening the Central Virginia community through the power of the arts, according to a release.

Montross is a seasoned member of senior leadership teams in the non-profit space for the last 17 years and most recently worked as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Club Management Association of America.

She succeeds Chris Eure, who held the position for 10 years and announced her retirement from the Charlottesville theater in November.

“Julie’s track record of creating, growing, and nurturing professional relationships rooted in common values and meaningful partnerships is precisely the mission-minded perspective that is essential to the continued success of The Paramount Theater,” said Paramount Theater Board member Craig Littlepage in a statement.

“Julie’s 20-plus years of experience in strategic planning, governance, marketing and communications, and sponsorship expertise demonstrate the keen business acumen that we were looking for,” added Board Chair Carolyn Rainey.

Montross said she was humbled and thrilled to join The Paramount staff.

“The performing arts have had such a profound impact on my life. I am grateful for the opportunity to give back by working alongside the Board, Staff, and Volunteers in delivering diverse, impactful experiences that the Theater brings to the entire community,” she said in a statement.