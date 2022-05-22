Culpeper-area community briefs for May 22, 2022

Rockwater Park 5K race on June 4Powell Wellness Center is sponsoring this race on Saturday, June 4 at Rockwater Park in Culpeper. It is open to runners and walkers of all ages.

Proceeds will support the center’s medical fitness scholarship program for low-income community members. Online registration at runsignup.com search Powell Wellness Center Rockwater 5K. wpropps@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5388.

Mowing underway in Culpeper CountyTractors are in high gear with the warmer weather. Be alert for VDOT crews mowing on the sides of primary and secondary roads in Culpeper County, according to a release.

Mowing crews will be out 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday, countywide. Drivers should slow down, move over when possible, and be alert to slow-moving equipment operating in the road median and along the shoulder.

Culpeper Branch NAACP voter registration ongoingMore than half-dozen members of the Culpeper Branch NAACP manned a voter registration booth at Culpeperpapoolza on April 23 at Mountain Run Winery.

Six voters registered and two individuals took applications to join NAACP. Another person said they were going to renew their membership.

Voter registration was also conducted at Eastern View High School April 27 in collaboration with the civics teachers and 12th grade English classes.

Registering to vote were 70 students and another 48 filled out paper voter registration forms. Others registered online.

Culpeper Branch NAACP will be conducting voter registration at the Culpeper Farmer’s Market 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays near Antioch Baptist Church on West St. Volunteers needed.

Another community event will be held during CulpeperFest 4-8 p.m. June 10 in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View HS.

Volunteer at secretary@naacpculpeper.org.

COVID therapeutics now at Martin’sCOVID-19 therapeutics are now available at all GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies. These medications to treat COVID-19 must be prescribed by a customer’s healthcare provider.

All stores have at either Molnupiravir or Paxlovid in-stock, according to a company release. For those more likely to get very sick or be hospitalized from COVID-19, and testing positive, these are the only products available to be taken orally and can be dispensed from a retail pharmacy, the release stated. Therapeutics are free for everyone regardless of insurance status or coverage. Customers will be asked for their insurance card to cover the dispensing fee, but those without insurance will be given the product free of charge.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at all 133 in-store pharmacies to those who are currently eligible. Initial doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to booster doses are available at all GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies to adults 18 and above. COVID-19 vaccine type may vary by location. Pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine can administer to teens ages 12-17. Parental consent is required, and parent/guardian must be on site.

No appointment is needed, walk-ins are welcome and customers can book online.

Highway marker to be dedicated today at Scrabble SchoolHistoric African American Scrabble School celebrates the unveiling and dedication of its Virginia historical highway marker 2 to 5 p.m. today on site at the school off of U.S. 522 in Castleton, Rapphannock County.

Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources will make the public presentation in the year of the school’s centennial.

Parking will be at a premium on the school site. There will be shuttle service 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. to and from the school from the former site of Mt. Lebanon Church, at the corner of Sperryville Pike (Rt. 522) and Scrabble Road. Bring sit-upons, lawn chairs and blankets; there will be will be RESERVED seating provided only.

Paramount at the Movies this summerTickets are now available for a summer series of films on the big screen at historic Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

Here’s the schedule:

“Sharknado” (NR) 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5; “Monterey Pop” (NR) 8 p.m. Friday, June 10; “New Jack City” (R) 8 p.m. Friday, June 24; “The Blues Brothers” (Rated R) 2 p.m. June 26 (.25-cents admission); “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid” (PG) 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14; “10 Things I Hate About You” (PG-13) 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31 (.25-cents admission); “Pitch Perfect” (PG-13) 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; “Moana” (PG) 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7; “Back to the Future” (PG) 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and “Pirates of the Caribbean: the Curse of the Black Pearl” (PG-13) 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 (.25-cents admission). All other shows $5/youth (12 & under), $8/adult.

Benefit for John & Carla JewellThe operators of Jewell Tone Music school on Main Street in downtown Culpeper are struggling to recover physically, emotionally and financially after a serious bout of COVID-19 hospitalized John Jewell for five months.

He is back home as of late April and getting stronger every day. Friend are a hosting a benefit for John and his wife Carla 1-8 p.m. on June 4 at Unionville Brewery, 2433 Narrow Gauge Rd. in Unionville. Funds raised will help with medical costs for Jewell not covered by insurance as well as bills, a medical bed and wheelchair.

There will be a 50/50 raffle-tickets are now on sale; contact Lynda Henry-Hammond, with the music school, to purchase tickets at 540-317-1115. The benefit will also include a silent auction, organizers are currently looking for donations of auction items.

Read more in this week’s Star-Exponent about this local couple’s experience.