Culpeper-area community briefs for May 24, 2022

Ribbon cutting today at Little Fork

Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host a community ribbon cutting today at 4 p.m. to celebrate the expansion of Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue in Rixeyville.

Volunteers have been fundraising to expand the facilities for over 10 years. With community donations in addition to a loan, Little Fork is proud to announce its 14,400 square-feet building addition.

It includes an new two-story building and six new vehicle bays. A remodel has totally refurbished the original structure and created an administrative office and a front office. The volunteer company is now able to house all of the station’s equipment and apparatuses under a roof separate from living quarters.

Virtual job fair today for veterans

Disabled American Veteran and RecruitMilitary will co-host the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair noon to 4 p.m. today.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 100 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost. recruitmilitary.careerco.com.

Public safety building center open house

Orange County invites the public to attend an open house 12:30-3 p.m. today, May 24 at the Public Safety Building, 11282 Government Center Dr. in the Town of Orange.

No reservation or registration is required. Tours will be offered every 30 minutes, offering a behind-the-scenes look at public safety operations, including the Sherriff’s Office, Emergency Communications Center, Information Technology, and Fire & EMS. A free hot dog lunch will be provided to tour participants in to-go containers.

During the event, the rotunda will feature booths with information about other county departments, volunteer opportunities, and more. Residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the new facility, and the agencies housed there.

Need of the Week: fruit juice, heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: heat and eat meals canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals and fruit juices.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Town Council meetings this week

The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.

The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, June 25 in the same location. The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee meets at 10 a.m.

The Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Economic Development Center. See agendas and documents at Town of Culpeper BoardDocs.

Historically Speaking: Trayvon —10 Years Later

Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin and founder of the Trayvon Martin Foundation, joins the National Museum for African-American History & Culture in Washington, D.C. for a moderated discussion at 7 p.m. tonight on the seismic changes in her life after the loss of her son.

Fulton’s inspiring insights will be based on her recently recorded and moving essay “Trayvon: Ten Years Later,” an Audible production. This program is free. Registration is required.

Library resumes in-person story time

Family Story Time will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at Culpeper County Library.

Registration required. Registration is now open for Summer Reading starting in June.