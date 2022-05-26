Culpeper-area community briefs for May 26, 2022

Area HVAC firm gets Carrier President’s Award

Warrenton-based Appleton Campbell has received the prestigious President’s Award from Carrier for the eighth year in a row, recognizing outstanding dealers in heating, ventilating and air conditioning.

The President’s Award is given to Carrier factory authorized dealers who achieve excellence in product promotions, business effectiveness, delivery of technology and customer satisfaction, according to a company release. Appleton Campbell, founded in 1976, is one of the seven recipients in Virginia to receive the industry honor.

The Fauquier County company is locally owned and operated, and is proud to provide quality HVAC, plumbing and electrical repairs and replacements with honesty, integrity, and experience, the company release stated.

2022 President’s Award winners provide customers with exceptional service, said Justin Keppy with Carrier.

“These companies demonstrate how HVAC businesses can thrive in any region and are leaders in their communities. They are a model for other Carrier dealers to follow,” he said.

The President’s Award encourages Carrier dealers to objectively review their businesses and to reward dealers who have excelled. Recipients share best practices and offer peer mentoring across the dealer network.

“I am thankful and appreciative for our customers, employees and vendors as we celebrate 46 years in business together,” said Appleton Campbell President Mike Appleton. appletoncampbell.com

CCSO Sports Camps are back

Registration is now open for the 2022 Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Youth Sports Camps.

After a two-year suspension, due to the COVID pandemic, the camp is ready to renew the tradition of deputies and Culpeper youth playing baseball, soccer, football, basketball, cheer and softball.

Camp participants can expect to learn and develop important basic skills in each sport.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office summer sports camps are designed to bring the community and law enforcement officers together to interact with children and teenagers in the community.

2022 Youth Sports Camp dates are: Football Camp June 14-16; Cheer Camp June 14-16; Soccer Camp June 28-30; Baseball/Softball Camp July 12-14 and Basketball Camp July 26-28. Daily check-in is 7:45-8:15 am. Camp runs 8:15-11:15 a.m.

Rixeyville student gets credit union scholarship

Students from Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties have been awarded $2,500 scholarships from Virginia Credit Union.

The students were selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, community service, extracurricular activities, an essay, and work to help cover the cost of education.

The local winners are Isabella Gregory of Fredericksburg, a graduate of Chancellor High School, who is planning to attend Roanoke College; and Alyssa Robson of Rixeyville, a graduate of Fauquier High School, planning to attend Liberty University.

They are two of the 30 credit union members to receive a scholarship for the coming academic year as part of Virginia Credit Union’s popular scholarship program.

Overall, Virginia Credit Union awarded $75,000 in college scholarships to 30 student members through its program. Virginia Credit Union has awarded more than $1.4 million in college scholarships to student members since 1991.