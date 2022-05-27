Culpeper-area community briefs for May 27, 2022

Culpeper group meets with state on big solarCulpeper resident Susan Ralston, founder Citizens for Responsible Solar joined Kristopher Boushie, Responsible Renewable Energy, and Sean Fogarty, with Concerned Citizens of Spotsylvania, in a recent virtual meeting with Andrew Wheeler, senior advisor for Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

It was a productive first meeting to discuss rural communities in Virginia threatened by unwanted solar development on rural-agricultural land, according to a release from Ralston. The projects are determined by local county governments, but there are tools at the governor’s disposal to ensure responsible solar policies are adopted and solar developers are held accountable, she said.

“Citizens for Responsible Solar is determined to shine a light on the plight facing rural communities—from political planning and zoning processes designed to circumvent citizens’ concerns and input, to politicians more interested in legalized cash payments from developers than following their own comprehensive plans or protecting the rural landscape,” he release stated.

The grassroots citizens group is preparing recommendations for Youngkin’s consideration and welcomes the public’s thoughts and ideas.

Live music at Gray GhostMemorial Day weekend at Gray Ghost Vineyards in Amissville will take place May 28 and 29 with live music 1-4 p.m. Saturday by Dave Goodrich and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday by Mo Safren. Talk of the Mountain Seafood, Bill’s Backyard Barbecue and new release wines. grayghostvineyards.com

Newsweek ranks UVA Health among best maternity hospitalsUniversity of Virginia Medical Center has been nationally recognized for its high-quality care of new mothers and babies, earning a place on Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals.

“This tremendous honor is only possible thanks to a collaborative effort across UVA Health, including our UVA Women’s Services and UVA Children’s teams,” said UVA Health CEO K. Craig Kent, MD, in a statement. “I want to commend all the physicians, nurses, certified nurse midwives, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and all of our team members who provide such excellent care.”

UVA Medical Center was among 161 hospitals nationally that earned the publication’s highest rating based on: a national survey of hospital managers and maternity care specialists; a review of key hospital performance data related to maternity care, such as a hospital’s rate of cesarean births and review of patient satisfaction data.

“All of our team members who provide maternity care—from prenatal care to labor and delivery to the first checkups for newborns —are committed to providing the highest—quality care for the families we serve,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, with UVA Medical Center. “It is wonderful to see their dedication honored with this national award.”

Free Civil War battle anniversary eventsCulpeper Battlefield Tours, LLC will be commemorating the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station with a free event noon-2 p.m. on Thursday June 9.

CBT guides and re-enactors will be stationed at the three main sites of the battlefield: Beverly Ford Road, St. James Church and Fleetwood Hill.

Come to the Brandy Station Battlefield to learn more about the biggest cavalry battle of the Civil War and the opening of the Gettysburg Campaign. info@culpeperbattlefieldtours.com

Concert series opening in LeesburgTarara Summer Concert Series launches its 23rd season with The Reflex taking the stage at 6 p.m. May 28 at Tarara Vineyards in Leesburg.

Some of the more popular bands in the history of the award-winning music festival will be featured for this year’s weekly Saturday concert series ending Sept. 24, according to a release Concert goer will enjoy music from the 70s, 80s, 90s, Disco, Country, Rock ‘n Roll, and Rock. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets and chairs, or they may partake of one of the food trucks on site. No outside alcohol allowed; beer and wine available on site.

Tarara Vineyards is located on 475 acres off of Lucketts Road, and has plenty of parking for personal vehicles, tour buses, and even canoes and paddle boards with access to the Potomac River. tararaconcerts.com and info@tararaconcerts.com.