Culpeper-area community briefs for May 29, 2022

Memorial Day in Culpeper

Memorial Day observance in Culpeper will begin at 11 a.m. with the annual remembrance ceremony at Culpeper National Cemetery, old section, on U.S. Avenue. Culpeper Burton-Hammond VFW Post 2524 will provide ceremonial services. Guest speaker for the event is Molly Brooks who, with Culpeper VFW post member David Benhoff, co-founded the Hero’s Bridge organization to provide assistance to elderly veterans.

Monday at 3 p.m., Windmore Culpeper Remembers

Windmore Foundation for the Arts has organized Culpeper Remembers, to be held the first time since its debut in 2019. The free, family event will be held at 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 330 on Route 229. Music from The Piedmont Community Band and poems and prose from Pen-to-Paper authors honoring those who gave their lives in the service of the country. Bring a picnic and camping chairs or blankets.

RRCS Holiday transportation break

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate this Monday, May 30 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Government closings for Memorial Day

In observance of Memorial Day, Culpeper County and Town Offices will be closed Monday, May 30, and schools are closed.

There will be no town trash pick-up on Monday. Monday and Tuesday’s refuse will be picked up on Tuesday. Trash carts need to be set out by 6:30 a.m. on the day of collection.

Military Spouse Appreciation event

Macy’s in the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City is hosting a Military Spouse Appreciation event today and Monday, May 30 for active duty and retired military personnel and their dependents.

Military personnel and their dependents can visit the second level of Macy’s to present their military ID and receive a special wrist band. Shoppers sporting the wrist band will be entered into drawings to receive exclusive offers, including complimentary makeovers and special discounts.

Plus, shoppers can receive a 10% discount on their entire purchase by showing a military I.D.

Local teens thrill kids with science

Chemistry students from Woodberry Forest School in Madison County recently captivated the 3rd and 5th grade science classes at Grymes Memorial School in Orange with their chemistry demonstrations.

Students participating from the all-boys prep school were Dualeh Dualeh, Tank Yaghoubi, Hugh Collie, Pen Oldham, Jason Zhang and Gary Yu. The eye-catching exhibition May 19, with fire and bubbles, was a project for longtime Woodberry educator Paul Vickers’ science and chemistry seminar.

Vickers holds the Leonard W. Dick Chair, and teaches chemistry and physics at the private high school for boys founded in 1889. A member of the faculty since 1993, he has a BS in chemistry and mathematics from Vanderbilt University and an MS from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Police Officers Memorial Service

The men and women of Virginia State Police and their families gathered last Wednesday to honor public safety professionals who gave the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Because of the pandemic, this was the first year since 2019 that Virginia State Police has been able to host its traditional Police Officers’ Memorial Service.

The Honorable Henry E. Hudson, U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of VA, was keynote speaker. Powhatan High School Chorus “One Voice” performed the National Anthem. The service recognized all 66 of the Department’s law enforcement professionals who have died in the line of duty. Special tributes were made to sworn members in which either 2021 and 2022 marks a significant milestone.

They were: Trooper Chad P. Dermyer-End of Watch: 2016–City of Richmond; Trooper Adam M. Bowne-End of Watch: 2011 – King George County; Senior Trooper Robert A. Hill Sr.-End of Watch: 2006–Southampton County; Trooper Kevin C. Manion-2006–Clarke County; Lieutenant-Pilot H. Jay Cullen-End of Watch: 2017–Albemarle County; Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates End of Watch: 2017–Albemarle County; Special Agent Michael T. Walter-End of Watch: 2017–City of Richmond; Trooper Andrew D. Fox-End of Watch: 2012–Hanover County and Motorist Assistance Aide Horace A. Jarratt-End of Watch: 2007–Chesterfield.

Each tribute included a single bell toll and an Honor Guard salute.

June events, Circus coming to town

The new communications & marketing manager at Culpeper Tourism, Nicole Warner, sent out “June 2022 Things to do in Culpeper, Va.,” in a recent email. Here are some of her suggestions:

Rockwater Park Splash Pad—Now open for the summer, visitors can enjoy the splash pad from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Lake Pelham Adventures—Located at the Ole Country Store & Bakery off Route 29 you can enjoy these activities; recreational watercraft rentals 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday–Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Also June 8 and 9, Lewis & Clark Circus will setting up at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprise along US Route 29. It’s a true family circus, under the big top featuring daring acrobats, jugglers, aerialists and more.