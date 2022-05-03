Culpeper-area community briefs for May 3, 2022

1st Wednesday networking lunch

Culpeper Chamber Young Professionals will meet at noon this Wednesday, May 4 upstairs at Piedmont Steakhouse for its 1st Wednesday networking and lunch meeting.

Looking to cultivate a workforce to work with the community? Looking to grow a network? Want happier employees? The Chamber of Commerce is here to help with the Young Professionals Group.

This is a time to share a meal and network with other young professionals in the community. No need to RSVP! Just show up and bring business cards!

Pen-to-Paper meeting today

This Windmore Foundation for the Arts writers’ group meets 10 a.m.-noon today, May 3 at the Culpeper Library and again from 5-7 tonight.

All writers are welcome to attend either or both of the sessions. The prompts for this month are: 1) May I . . .or 2) Blossoms in Bliss. If writing to the prompts, limit to about 500 words or bring another story to read.

Pen-to-Paper is still accepting submissions for the new anthology. Send in a Word Document to Fran at fran_cecere@yahoo.com.

The Windmore publishing group will meet at 10:15 a.m. on May 10 at the library.

Need of the Week: heat-and-eat meals, beef stew, juice, bar soap

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices, toilet paper and bar soap

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Arc@thePark at Bright Spot postponed

Warrenton-based Arc of North Central Virginia will host Arc@thePark noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at Bright Spot Accessible Playground at the Culpeper Sports Complex.

This is The Arc’s first in-person event since 2019, and is an inclement weather CHANGE from the original date of May 1.

“We are thrilled to be back at Bright Spot this year. Arc@the Park is a fun-filled day for people of all abilities! Bring your family and enjoy the fun,” said Arc Board president Amy Hunter.

The Arc is again partnering with Shooting Stars, an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society, in hosting this year’s event made possible through the generosity of local sponsors, including the Path Foundation.

In addition to all the activities, there will be booths with information and resources for people with developmental disabilities and their families. Highlights include: first 75 kids receive a FREE T-Shirt, free KONA Ice, Peter McCory The One-Man Band, A Little Magic Miniature Horses, free Kids IDs from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Special Olympics Activities, crafts, games, and MORE!

Organizations interested in hosting a table OR providing printed information/resources for distribution should register at https://forms.gle/HqXckUNekdKXrFav6

Free workshop, counseling sessions on small business financing

A free, hybrid workshop, Financing Your Business, and one-on-one counseling sessions will be offered 10-11:30 a.m. this Wednesday, May 4 at the Orange County Economic Development office, 109 W. Main St. in the Town of Orange.

The workshop is available for businesses interested in learning from the experts about financing a small business. Central Virginia Small Business Development Center and Community Investment Collaborative team members, as well as representatives from Truist Bank, will be among presenters.

An experienced business advisor will also offer free and confidential, virtual or in person, one-on-one business counseling sessions following the workshop. Counseling sessions are available by appointment only at 434/295-8198. Register for the workshop at https://bit.ly/3uedOfI. Contact 540/672-1238 or rmckay@orangecountyva.gov.

Virtual family preparedness event

Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management is hosting a virtual Family Preparedness Night at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, May 4.

Geared toward elementary school students and their families, preparedness and disaster experts will teach about different disasters that can happen in Virginia and how to “Be Prepared, Not Scared!”

Participants are encouraged to grab their favorite snack and log on for an hour to help Connor and Emily make the right decisions and learn what to do during emergencies through discussion and games.

Join the meeting at fema.zoomgov.com/j/1609524406 Meeting ID: 160 952 4406; Passcode: 046930; One tap mobile +16468287666, or 1609524406# vaemergency.gov/virtual.

Care-A-Van Lunch & Learn this week at Yoder’s

Aging Together invites community members to learn about becoming a volunteer driver for older adults and those with disabilities

A Care-A-Van Lunch & Learn will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Wednesday, May 4 at Yoder’s Country Market in Madison. A free lunch voucher will be given to those interested in learning about being a volunteer driver.

Aging Together will also be Raffling off a pair of $100 gas gift cards for anyone who signs up to be a volunteer driver May 1-7.

Contact sgillespie@agingtogether.org or 540/505-5900.