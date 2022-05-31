Culpeper-area community briefs for May 31, 2022

New assistant principal at Farmington

Effective July 1, Rose Constantini will be the Assistant Principal at Farmington Elementary School, replacing Jack Glick, who has been promoted to principal.

“I am thrilled and grateful for this new opportunity. It is a wonderful school with amazing students, families, and staff,” Constantini said.

She has five years of public education experience and previously worked 16 years in management and administration in the private sector. Constantini taught English at Massaponax High School in Spotsylvania before coming to Eastern View High School where she taught English for two years and has been Testing Coordinator this past year.

She holds a Virginia license in the areas of English, English as a Second Language, and is eligible for Administration and Supervision PreK-12. She holds a bachelor’s in English from Randolph Macon College and will complete a Master’s in Education Leadership from James Madison University this month.

Constantini has been married for 15 years to Orestes. They have two daughters and a son: Cat (15), Sophia (13), and Leo (7). In her free time, she enjoys reading and spending time with family.

Rockwater 5K race this Saturday

Powell Wellness Center of Culpeper is hosting the Rockwater 5K at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday, June 4 in the town park along Madison Road.

The race is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Proceeds will help support Powell Wellness Center’s medical fitness scholarship program for low-income community members. Online registration at runsignup.com search Powell Wellness Center Rockwater 5K. wpropps@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5388.

Need of the Week: juice, Gatorade, waterThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: coffee, tea, fruit juice, vegetable Juice, Gatorade, bottled water and plastic bags.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177