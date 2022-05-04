Culpeper-area community briefs for May 4, 2022

Culpeper Farmers Market opening day

This Saturday, May 7 is opening day for the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market season.

The market will be open 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October in a new location this year—West Culpeper Street parking lot.

“Culpeper Renaissance’s goal for the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is to enhance community life in Culpeper by bringing residents and local growers together in a market setting that is friendly, fun and packed full of quality local products in a convenient location,” said CRI Board President Tish Smyth in a statement.

The Saturday morning Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market has been a staple within the community since the 1950s.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity to continue to provide fresh, local products to the community of people who have grown to love and support the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market. I know that I can speak for all vendors in saying how thankful we all are for our customers dedicated support over the years.” said CRI Farmers Market Chairperson Evan Boone of Three Springs Farm.

The Market will open with 30 vendors this season offering a wide array of products. Stroll through the market for locally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, and vibrant flowers. Taste the very best farm fresh eggs, delicious baked goods, locally raised beef, pork, lamb, and much more.

GOP Candidates & Coffee tonight

7th District congressional candidate Bryce Reeves will participate in the first meet-and-greet being hosted by Culpeper County Republican Committee from 6-8 p.m. tonight.

Have a cup of joe and meet with State Senator Reeves at Culpeper GOP headquarters, 402 S. Main St. Three other Republican candidates seeking the nomination in the June primary will participate in the coming weeks.

Dinner to support Farm Show 4H youth

A 4H Youth Benefit BBQ Dinner will be held at 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 7 at Brandy Station Fire Hall.

The dinner will support local 4H’ers participating in this year’s upcoming Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show.

Tickets are available for purchase in the Farm Store at Bees & Trees, 18028 Carrico Mills Rd. in Elkwood, Culpeper County.

Tickets are $12 each and $5 for children 9 and younger. Menu will include a choice of beef or pork BBQ, leg of lamb, buttered parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, homemade desserts and beverages.

The Farm Store is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, or contact Andy Anderson at 540/547-2926 or any 4H member to get advance tickets only.

Historic Cemeteries in Fredericksburg

Jeanette Cadwallender will give a presentation at 10 a.m. this Thursday, May 5 in the theater at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater as part of Washington Heritage Museums’ speakers.

Historic cemeteries of Fredericksburg are cultural resources that help tell the stories of the people who once lived here. The first cemetery, the graveyard at St. George’s, is a quiet oasis along Princess Anne St. and has honored the dead since 1728. Most historic cemeteries are managed by volunteer efforts.

The talk by Cadwallender, president of City Cemetery Co., will tell stories of people buried within each cemetery and the history of the cemeteries within the city. 540/373-5630 Office@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org

Warbird Showcase this weekend in Warrenton

Motorists should allow extra times to travel to the Capital Wing Warbird Showcase this Saturday and Sunday at Warrenton-Fauquier Airport.

VDOT has closed the main road to the airport for repairs until June 3. Visitors attending Showcase May 7 or 8 will need to use detour routes to arrive at the airport.

The Warbird Showcase will offer rides in several WWII warbirds including the B-25 Panchito, Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder, and Boeing PT-17 Stearmans. There will be static displays of aircraft, a B-26 machine gun turret, military vehicles, a WWII encampment and lunch will be available. There is no parking or entrance fees for this event 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Purchase flights and see detour information at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/. Flights not sold in advance will be available for sale on-site. These warbird rides are offered as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew them.

State volunteer award nominees sought

Nominations are being accepted through June 17 for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards.

Individual honors will be awarded to youth, young adults, seniors and adult volunteers. Group honors will be awarded in the categories of faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses and corporations.

“It is an honor and a privilege to recognize the commitment of our statewide volunteers,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a recent release. “Each year we celebrate the service of these individuals, organizations, and companies as a way to not only thank them for their extraordinary efforts, but to raise up all of our incredible volunteers and inspire all Virginians to serve.”

“For more than 20 years, Virginia has annually recognized individuals, families, and organizations dedicated to sharing their time and talents to make a difference in their communities,” said Kathy Spangler, executive director of the Virginia Service Commission, a division of the Virginia Department of Social Services. Those honored are among the more than two million Virginians who serve each year across our state and contribute more than 240 million volunteer hours annually. That equals $5.5 billion of service to the Commonwealth.

This year’s winners will be honored in September. Nomination forms must be submitted online and require two letters of support. VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov.