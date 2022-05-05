Culpeper-area community briefs for May 5, 2022

Opossums are hardest working momsThis Mother’s Day, don’t forget the hard-working wild moms!

This Virginia Opossum brought in to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center recently was attacked by a dog resulting in puncture wounds to her right hind leg. Luckily, the four joeys (baby opossums) in her pouch were tucked away and did not sustain any injuries.

This mama opossum will be spending the next two weeks or so on pain medications, antibiotics, and bandage changes while we give those wounds time to heal. Her joeys will stay with her throughout her recovery, according to the wildlife center.

During this time of year, be extra cautious and observant with domestic animals spending time outside. It only takes a second for an unattended dog or cat to decimate

Female opossums spend about half their lives physically carrying their babies (up to 13 at a time) all while continuously nursing, foraging to get enough food and water for lactation and survival, and defending themselves and their babies from domestic and wild predator attacks, disease, bad weather, and trauma.

Mother’s Day weekend at Gray Ghost VineyardThere will be live music and Bill’s Backyard Barbecue this Saturday and Sunday at the winery, 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville.

Kristen Gibbs will perform 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and J. Michael Henry the same time on Sunday. Wine tastings and food 11 a.m. to 5 both days.

97th running of Virginia Gold Cup steeplechase May 7One of the nation’s oldest and largest steeplechase events will celebrate its 97th anniversary this Saturday, May 7 at Great Meadow in The Plains.

Last year, Virginia Gold Cup was held with a limited number of spectators. This year, tailgate packages and hospitality tents are available in advance for attendees.

As one of the Washington, D.C. region’s largest and oldest outdoor events, more than 50,000 people come out in their race-day finest to socialize and entertain. The fashion at the event has become as popular with a variety of hats and a fiercely competitive hat contest. Celebrity judges will decide whose hats are the most impressive in the day’s hat contest. There is also an equally competitive tailgate contest with prizes for the top three winners.

Steeplechase and flat racing offer a fast-action sport in a refined social setting and, at the Gold Cup, some of the best horses and jockeys compete over hurdles, timber and on the flat. The race enjoys a spectacular setting in the heart of Virginia’s horse country with the Blue Ridge Mountains serving as the backdrop. It is Virginia’s answer to the Kentucky Derby.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with pre-race entertainment starting at 12:30 p.m. with the Color Guard presented by St. Andrew’s Society Pipes and Drums and a performance of the National Anthem by Angela Knight. The first of seven horse races will be underway at 1 p.m.

vagoldcup.com or 540/347-2612 for reservations. General admission passes will not be offered this year.