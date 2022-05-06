Culpeper-area community briefs for May 6, 2022

Culpeper First Fridays outdoor events cancelled

Due to high risk of thunderstorms and rain on Friday evening, May 6, outdoor programming for First Fridays has been cancelled to ensure public safety.

Indoor activities will proceed as planned, including many downtown shops and restaurants staying open late and offering special deals. Sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., First Fridays will include live music performances, special sales, sip ‘n’ shop, tastings, refreshments, artists and more.

Cancellations include the Teeny Tiny Petting Zoo and pony rides, live music at the Depot and Sandy’s Face Painting. Quiervemont Vineyard and Winery will move their wine tasting indoors at Vinosity, 174 East Davis St., from 5 to 7 p.m.

Warbird Showcase in Warrenton cancelledDue to the extreme inclement weather conditions forecast for this weekend, the Warbird Showcase at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport has been cancelled.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, sponsor of the event, recognizes the cancellation is an inconvenience for the public, but our #1 priority is the safety of its flight crews and passengers, according to a release.

There are several other Warbird Showcase events scheduled for the mid-Atlantic area. CapitalWingRides@gmail.com for a complete schedule and more information.

The Warrenton event may be rescheduled at a later date.

Dinner to support Farm Show 4H youthA 4H Youth Benefit BBQ Dinner will be held at 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 7 at Brandy Station Fire Hall.

The dinner will support local 4H’ers participating in this year’s upcoming Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show.

Tickets are available for purchase in the Farm Store at Bees & Trees, 18028 Carrico Mills Rd. in Elkwood, Culpeper County.

Tickets are $12 each and $5 for children 9 and younger. Menu will include a choice of beef or pork BBQ, leg of lamb, buttered parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, homemade desserts and beverages.

The Farm Store is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, or contact Andy Anderson at 540/547-2926 or any 4H member to get advance tickets only.

New dates for annual Carver Alumni HomecomingGeorge Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Carver Center.

The annual meeting & Scholarship Banquet will be held that evening from 5-11 p.m. on site; tickets are $65. To reserve tickets, contact Marlene Ware 540/825-1371 or the Rev. Frank Lewis 540/661-2071.

Virtual art workshopAngela Tate, National Museum of African American History & Culture curator of African American women’s history, will co-lead a session at 6 p.m. tonight, May 6, with Alicia Mazzara to explore Avis Collins Robinson’s quilt, “Sharecropper’s Masterpiece.”

Participants will use what they learn as inspiration to create their own design, and they will learn how to make their own polymer clay trinket dish.

Remington Legion Post 75th anniversaryThe public is invited to celebrate 75 years of American Legion Post #247 serving veterans and the community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 7 at 11420 James Madison Highway in Remington, next to Moo Thru.

For more information and updates see the Facebook page at Harold J. Davis American Legion Post 247.{span class=”print_trim”}

USDA Farmer’s Market opens today on the National Mall

USDA Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh and Under Secretary Marketing & Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt will kick off the USDA Farmers Market 2022 season today with an opening day event.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a meet-and-greet with market vendors—a variety of local farmers and the value-added small businesses that support them–followed by brief remarks from USDA officials.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA’s Farmers Market is back for its 25th season. This year, the market will host 24 vendors that source at least 75% of their ingredients directly from farmers and producers in the Chesapeake Bay region.

The USDA Farmers Market on the National Mall is the Department’s own “living laboratory” for farmers market operations across the country.

The market offers an opportunity to more than 30 farmers, ranchers and small food businesses to sell their products directly to those who work, live and visit the Nation’s Capital. Shoppers can find organic produce, fresh cut flowers, homemade breads, and locally made foods – from cheeses to dog treats. Breakfast and lunch options are plentiful, too.