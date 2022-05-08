Culpeper-area community briefs for May 8, 2022

#GrantStrong back at Culpeper PDCulpeper noticed that Master Police Motor Officer Mike Grant was missing from being out in the community for a while. Well, he’s back.

“We are thrilled to confirm that after beating COVID and cancer (for the second time!) that MPO M. Grant is back on duty full-time!” Culpeper PD posted on Friday.

In October, his colleagues and friends in the community organized a #GrantStrong t-shirt fund drive to help with his cancer battle and research. Support was substantial for the well-liked uniformed motor officer seen about town on his motorcycle.

“Thank you to the Culpeper community for your support while I was out,” Grant said in returning. “You really made a difference, especially when I would be driving around and see so many people wearing shirts with my name on them. I’m still receiving phone calls, cards, and well wishes. I’m happy to be back. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

State tourism grant to fund ‘Orange Uncovered’ video series Orange County will use a $20,000 grant from Virginia Tourism Corporation grant to create a new “Orange Uncovered” video storytelling and native content marketing initiative.

The award is one of 259 programs to receive funding. Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism noted, “These grant funds provide an important opportunity for communities across the Commonwealth to accelerate recovery efforts and continue with their best-in-class marketing initiatives to attract new travelers.”

Exploring historic sites remains a top priority for central Virginia visitors. Orange County Tourism is excited to “Uncover” six stories to showcase the diverse history and culture of Orange County. The videos will feature attractions such as the Germanna Foundation, Barboursville Ruins, Historic Gordonsville, Ellwood Manor, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, and Orange County African American Historical Society’s new commemorative park in the Town of Orange.

Julie Perry, Orange County’s Tourism Program Manager, says she is, “proud to be working on this initiative with support from the Virginia Tourism Corporation. Developing video assets and telling lesser known, more inclusive stories of our community’s history is a great opportunity to reach new visitors for Orange County and Virginia!”

The VTC Regional Marketing Program aims to help destination marking organizations supplement funding for economically significant programming. The support is projected to drive more than 125,000 room nights statewide over the next 18 months.

For more information about “Orange Uncovered,” contact Julie Perry, Tourism Program Manager, at 540/661-5324 or jperry@orangecountyva.gov.

Solar work session, other meetings TuesdayCulpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 in the county administration building on the regulation of utility scale solar development.

Members will consider months of work from the planning commission on this issue, with planning staff, and the way forward. Several large solar projects have tried to build in Culpeper, but failed due to citizen opposition and board rejection due to the scope of the solar plants, on local farmland.

The County Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at the county administration building, North Main Street. On the agenda is adoption of a budget for Fiscal Year 23 and numerous tax rates and increases to local utility fees.

Business event returns to downtown MadisonThe Madison County Business Expo is on the way back, happening 1 to 6 p.m. on May 19 at Madison County Volunteer Fire Dept., 1223 N Main St. in Madison.

The 14th Annual Business Expo will feature 50 businesses and supporting organizations with many fun freebies and door prizes throughout the day. Businesses will also be able to sell products. Double J Entertainment will be entertaining all day as well as announcing winners from all of the door prizes.

“It has been a challenging couple of years for everyone, so in this Business Appreciation Month, please come out and say thank you to the businesses in a safe environment in the back bay area of the Fire Department,” according to a release from event sponsor Madison Chamber of Commerce.

REC wins 21st Tree Line USA utility awardThe vegetation management team at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative typically manages 1,500-2,000 miles of right of ways clearing hazard trees that could cause a power outage. Crews carefully prune back limbs that could fall onto a line.

But that’s not all they do, according to a company release. Vegetation Management team members also work with communities and local groups to give away and plant dozens of new trees each year. All the while, they also work to earn new certifications and skills that ensure they are performing at the highest level for REC member-owners.

For the 21st consecutive year, this dedication and commitment has earned prestigious recognition from the National Arbor Day Foundation. REC has once again been designated as a Tree Line USA utility, which recognizes the Cooperative’s commitment to best practices in protecting and enhancing forestry, the release stated.

“REC is the first Tree Line USA utility in Virginia, making it the longest-earning utility,” said Lara Johnson, the Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Forestry, coordinator for the Tree Line USA program in Virginia.

Johnson presented REC with a plaque and flag commemorating this milestone at a tree planting in Lenn Park in Culpeper County on Arbor Day. Also in attendance was Ashley Appling, Extension Agent for Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties for the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

“We don’t take this recognition from the National Arbor Day Foundation lightly,” said Cindy Musick, Director of Vegetation Management Services. “Even into our second decade as a Tree Line USA utility, being selected remains a tremendous honor—one that all of our foresters and contractors take a lot of pride in.”

Family Story Time Tuesdays at LibraryCulpeper County Library has resumed in-person story time at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

Registration required for each story time, which will be limited to 15 people. Programs will be held this Tuesday, May 10, May 17 and May 24. Register at 540-825-8691. Masks are optional.

These are the first in-person story times at the library since the 2020 pandemic began.