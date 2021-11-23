Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 23, 2021

Town Council committee meetings today

The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning & Community Development Committee in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. Agendas and documents are at town of Culpeper Boarddocs.

Reisler to play in this week’s Virtual Artist Showcase

The Virtual Artist Showcase online series continues at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 24 with Brass 5, Charlottesville Ballet, Mark Nizer, Andrew McKnight and Rappahannock’s Paul Reisler & Three Good Reasons filmed at Academy Center of the Arts (Lynchburg), Shenandoah Valley Music Festival (Woodstock) and Wayne Theatre (Waynesboro).

The Virginia Commission for the Arts program promotes the reopening of the performing arts sector and showcase of performing artists and venues in communities across the state. The goal is to encourage Virginians to support local artists, local venues, and go out and see all that Virginia has to offer in arts and culture.

Weekly through mid-December by 7 p.m., a new Showcase debuts on the Virginia Commission for the Arts YouTube channel.

Silk Studio demo at State Climb

