 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 23, 2021
0 comments
top story
community briefs

Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 23, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Promoted

The Culpeper Police Dept. last week held a promotion ceremony for various officers. From left rear are: Sgt. Jacob Neal; Master Police Officer Jason Smith; MPO Al Cooper and Capt. Tim Chilton and (front) Major Christ Settle; MPO Scott Yeiser; MPO Chris Campbell; MPO Matt Haymaker; MPO Julia Cole and Chief Chris Jenkins.

 CULPEPER POLICE

Town Council committee meetings today

The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning & Community Development Committee in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. Agendas and documents are at town of Culpeper Boarddocs.

Reisler to play in this week’s Virtual Artist Showcase

The Virtual Artist Showcase online series continues at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 24 with Brass 5, Charlottesville Ballet, Mark Nizer, Andrew McKnight and Rappahannock’s Paul Reisler & Three Good Reasons filmed at Academy Center of the Arts (Lynchburg), Shenandoah Valley Music Festival (Woodstock) and Wayne Theatre (Waynesboro).

The Virginia Commission for the Arts program promotes the reopening of the performing arts sector and showcase of performing artists and venues in communities across the state. The goal is to encourage Virginians to support local artists, local venues, and go out and see all that Virginia has to offer in arts and culture.

Weekly through mid-December by 7 p.m., a new Showcase debuts on the Virginia Commission for the Arts YouTube channel.

Silk Studio demo at State Climb

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Come to State Climb at 1 p.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 24 where an instructor and students will be showcasing their new pieces in the Silk Studio.

Experience a live performance and learn more about becoming an aerialist. Warm refreshments will be available. State Climb is at 115 E. Locust St. in Culpeper, around back at the historic State Theatre.

Thanksgiving Eve Bash at The Pier

Slide through and wiggle wiggle before turkey day starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at The Pier, 302 E. Davis St., with TURN UP Productions.

DJ DreamChild and DJ JaviWOOD will be spinning the 1’s and 2’s for a Thanksgiving Eve Bash. Good music, great food, and even better company.

Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week

The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

This week, the ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, soda), instant oatmeal: packages or container, canned meat: Spam, Treet, Tuna, Chicken, Sardines and tampons.

ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com on FB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to breakup with your therapist

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert