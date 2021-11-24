Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 24, 2021

Hamrick lives in the town of Bowling Green in Caroline County with his wife, Morgan.

New Orange County public works director

Ryan Dewyea is the new Orange County Director of Public Works, effective Nov. 15.

Dewyea, PMP, brings construction, facility maintenance, and project management experience to Orange, according to a county release. He received his undergraduate education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and is working towards a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of North Dakota. Dewyea, has worked for the public and in private practice in central Virginia.

Most recently, in his position of Project Manager for the city of Charlottesville, he managed new construction, renovation, and Capital Improvement Projects.

“Orange County is pleased to welcome Mr. Dewyea to our team,” county administrator Theodore L. Voorhees said in a statement. “He brings with him facility and project management experience and has a passion for serving local government. This will come in handy as we open our new Public Safety Building and assess our other public facilities for future use.”

