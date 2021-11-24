Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 24, 2021

VFW essay contest local winner announced
Culpeper County High School senior Olan J. Faulk is the winner of the VFW Post 2524 “Voice of Democracy” essay contest.
Post Commander Keith Price recently presented him with an award certificate and a $100 check for the winning entry. Faulk was the only student to enter the annual contest this year, Price said.
“But his excellent essay justified the award and we forwarded it to the VFW Virginia Eighth District for judging at that level,” the post commander said.
The theme of this year’s contest was “America: Where do we go from here?” Contest entrants were judged on both the quality of their written essay and the effectiveness of their oral delivery.
Town Council committee meetings today
The Light & Power and Water & Wastewater Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 followed by the Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. Agendas and documents are at town of Culpeper Boarddocs.
Holiday Market at Walnut Haven Farm
Participate in Small Business Saturday at a Holiday Market happening 11 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 27 at Walnut Haven Farm, 10491 Jamesons Mill Rd. in Culpeper.
Visit the open house and check off those special peeps from that Christmas list with co-sponsor Let’s Get Personal.
REC names enterprise analytics director
Eugene Hamrick was recently promoted to Director of Enterprise Analytics & Innovation at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
His primary responsibility is to promote data driven decision-making and analytic solutions, ensuring the Cooperative receives maximum benefits from the use of its data and analytics through the integration of secure and validated data from in daily operations, according to a company release.
“Mr. Hamrick brings years of data science, business intelligence, and member insights experience to his new role,” said Marc Seay, Managing Director – Information, Technology & Cybersecurity in a statement. “He will provide leadership and oversight to the Analytics Center of Excellence and Innovation Department.”
Hamrick began his REC career in 2012 as a Member Service Representative and also worked as Research Analyst, Data Analyst and Analytics Solutions Architect. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Mary Washington and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Hamrick is a Dell Technologies Certified Data Scientist and completed the Executive Data Science Specialization from John Hopkins University in 2021.
Hamrick lives in the town of Bowling Green in Caroline County with his wife, Morgan.
New Orange County public works director
Ryan Dewyea is the new Orange County Director of Public Works, effective Nov. 15.
Dewyea, PMP, brings construction, facility maintenance, and project management experience to Orange, according to a county release. He received his undergraduate education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and is working towards a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of North Dakota. Dewyea, has worked for the public and in private practice in central Virginia.
Most recently, in his position of Project Manager for the city of Charlottesville, he managed new construction, renovation, and Capital Improvement Projects.
“Orange County is pleased to welcome Mr. Dewyea to our team,” county administrator Theodore L. Voorhees said in a statement. “He brings with him facility and project management experience and has a passion for serving local government. This will come in handy as we open our new Public Safety Building and assess our other public facilities for future use.”
Culpeper Christmas Parade Dec. 5
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Christmas Parade will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 on Main Street in downtown Culpeper.
This great hometown family event will include lots of lights, music, nativity scenes and floats, and a very special guest from the North Pole.
This festive event is free to the public. There is no entry fee to participate in the parade; however, sponsorship packages are available at culpepersheriffsoffice.com/christmas-parade