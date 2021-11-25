Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 25, 2021

Community Thanksgiving Meal today in BrandyShiloh Baptist Church of Brandy Station will celebrate God’s goodness with the serving of free, traditional Thanksgiving meals to anyone in the community who would like one.
The meal distribution will occur noon to 2 p.m. today, Thanksgiving Day at 336 James Madison Highway, across the highway from Tractor Supply next to Fant’s Automotive.
Meals will include turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, rolls and dessert. Contact Deacon Tim Mosley at 540/661-9851 with questions.
Holiday Gift Market set Saturday in downtown CulpeperElevate Culpeper is hosting a Holiday Gift Market-A Local Marker Pop-Up Event 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, upstairs at 107 E. Davis St.
Shop small and local for the holidays. This year, more than ever, small businesses need local support, the reason for the fun market at Elevate for Small Business Saturday.
Shopping Downtown? Pop up to Elevate and discover local artists and makers with awesome, giftable items that will make loved ones feel so very special. There will be holiday music and refreshments, too.
Essays sought in STEM contest for Virginia girlsGov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pamela Northam, and the Virginia Council on Women invites high school students who identify as female to enter the 11th annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Healthcare essay contest.
The Virginia Council on Women launched the STEM Essay Contest in 2012 with 170 participants submitting essays focused on their vision for pursuing a STEM career. In the first year of the contest, the Council raised $10,000 and awarded three scholarships.
Now, in its 11th year, the council has awarded about $200,000 in scholarships. In 2020, as the council prepared to launch the 10th annual STEM Essay Contest, it broadened the definition of STEM to STEAM-H to be more inclusive of the intersection between STEM and the Arts.
Last year, the council received more than 200 essay submissions, and thanks to the generosity of sponsors, awarded $14,250 in scholarships to ten Virginia students.
The council will award scholarships to qualifying high school seniors who plan to pursue a STEAM-H career at a community college, four-year college or university, trade or technical school, online, and/or through certificated STEAM-H oriented courses.
Applicants must identify as female, be a Virginia high school senior, and have at least a 3.0 GPA for the merit-based awards and a 2.5 GPA for the need-based scholarships. Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 3 at women.virginia.gov/steamh-essay-contest.
Winners will be notified in March.