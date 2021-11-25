Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 25, 2021

The Virginia Council on Women launched the STEM Essay Contest in 2012 with 170 participants submitting essays focused on their vision for pursuing a STEM career. In the first year of the contest, the Council raised $10,000 and awarded three scholarships.

Now, in its 11th year, the council has awarded about $200,000 in scholarships. In 2020, as the council prepared to launch the 10th annual STEM Essay Contest, it broadened the definition of STEM to STEAM-H to be more inclusive of the intersection between STEM and the Arts.

Last year, the council received more than 200 essay submissions, and thanks to the generosity of sponsors, awarded $14,250 in scholarships to ten Virginia students.

The council will award scholarships to qualifying high school seniors who plan to pursue a STEAM-H career at a community college, four-year college or university, trade or technical school, online, and/or through certificated STEAM-H oriented courses.

Applicants must identify as female, be a Virginia high school senior, and have at least a 3.0 GPA for the merit-based awards and a 2.5 GPA for the need-based scholarships. Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 3 at women.virginia.gov/steamh-essay-contest.

Winners will be notified in March.