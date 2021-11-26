Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 26, 2021

In this role, he is responsible for planning, directing, and evaluating the activities of about 200 employees who investigate violations of tax and other financial crimes within in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Waldon oversees specialty investigations that include Global Illicit Financial Crimes Group, Cybercrimes Unit, Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau Group, and International Tax and Financial Crimes Group. IRS-CI special agents are the only federal law enforcement special agents with investigative jurisdiction over violations of the Internal Revenue Code, according to an agency release.

“I am honored and proud to serve at the helm of this Field Office. Although all of IRS-CI special agents, supervisors, and professional staff are top-notch, our Field Office has some of the most talented who are doing incredible work to promote integrity in our nation’s tax code,” said Waldon. “They truly are the best at what they do, which translates to a nearly 90 percent federal conviction rate.”

A native of Beaumont, Texas, Waldon began his career with IRS-CI in 2006 as a Special Agent in the Atlanta Field Office, after working for PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has since worked for IRS in the New York Field Office, Brooklyn, the Chicago Field Office and Seattle Field Office.