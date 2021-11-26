Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 26, 2021

Cork Christmas Display Kick-Off for Black FridayThis Amissville agriculture site invites the community to start the holiday season with a visit to Gray Ghost’s famous cork Christmas display as it makes its annual debut 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 26 on site at 14706 Lee Highway. With live music by Valerie Von Fange 2:30 to 4:30 pm. Free admission. 540/937-4869. grayghostvineyards.com
Free soup and chili at the Depot todayMount Olive Baptist Church will serve homemade hot soup and chili, cornbread, fruit and bottled water from noon to 2 p.m. today, Nov. 26 at the Culpeper Depot, 111 South Commerce St. All are welcome. This is a free event.
White House Christmas Ornament saleMadison County Republican Women will be taking orders for the 2021 Official White House Christmas Ornaments. The Official 2021 White House Ornament honors the presidency of Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th President of the United States. The front of the ornament captures Robert H. Laessig’s painting of the 1967 Blue Room Christmas tree. Laessig was a designer with American Greetings.
On the other side of the ornament, there is a quote from President Johnson:
“Our mission is at once the oldest and the most basic of this country: to right wrong, to do justice, to serve man.”
The ornaments are $24 each. To order the ornament, please contact Anne Farmer (540) 923-4109 or Deb Hunter (540) 923-4810.
Windmore to present ‘A Christmas Story’ Sponsorships are now available at windmorefoundation.org for an upcoming presentation by Stageworks of, “A Christmas Story.”
Based on the 1983 movie, the stage play is humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s.
The classic tale follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Watch out or, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” is the response Ralphie receives.
Revisit the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking and Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more.
Performance dates are 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 at Epiphany Catholic School, 1211 E. Grandview Ave. in Culpeper. Tickets are now on sale.
IRS Criminal Investigations names new executiveThe Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Washington, D.C., Field Office recently announced Darrell Waldon was appointed as its new Executive Special Agent in Charge.
In this role, he is responsible for planning, directing, and evaluating the activities of about 200 employees who investigate violations of tax and other financial crimes within in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Waldon oversees specialty investigations that include Global Illicit Financial Crimes Group, Cybercrimes Unit, Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau Group, and International Tax and Financial Crimes Group. IRS-CI special agents are the only federal law enforcement special agents with investigative jurisdiction over violations of the Internal Revenue Code, according to an agency release.
“I am honored and proud to serve at the helm of this Field Office. Although all of IRS-CI special agents, supervisors, and professional staff are top-notch, our Field Office has some of the most talented who are doing incredible work to promote integrity in our nation’s tax code,” said Waldon. “They truly are the best at what they do, which translates to a nearly 90 percent federal conviction rate.”
A native of Beaumont, Texas, Waldon began his career with IRS-CI in 2006 as a Special Agent in the Atlanta Field Office, after working for PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has since worked for IRS in the New York Field Office, Brooklyn, the Chicago Field Office and Seattle Field Office.
IRS-CI conducts investigations involving tax fraud, tax schemes, bankruptcy fraud, corporate fraud, employment tax enforcement, financial institution fraud, gaming, healthcare fraud, identity theft schemes, money laundering, and public corruption.
The DonJuans to perform in concert on SundayGrammy winning songwriters The DonJuans, world percussion master Tom Teasley, and hosts Paul and Cheryl Reisler will headline the latest “Because We Have Music” virtual house concert series of Kid Pan Alley at 7 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 28.
Don Henry and Jon Vezner, of The DonJuans, wrote, Where’ve You Been (recorded by Kathy Mattea), that became the first song in country music history to sweep all major song of the year honors including the GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, and the Nashville Songwriter’s Association International. Their songs have been recorded by Janis Ian, Ray Charles, John Mellencamp, and Miranda Lambert.
Teasley, described in the Washington Post as “a multi-instrumental genius,” maintains a unique career as a solo percussionist, composer and collaborator. A six-time recipient of a Fulbright-Hayes grant for performances in the Middle East, he collaborated with indigenous musicians and played U.S. embassies in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, Samoa, Oman and Jerusalem.
Reisler, of Rappahannock County, is founder and Artistic Director of Kid Pan Alley and has written thousands of songs and instrumentals as well as two musicals. He toured for 20 years as the leader of Trapezoid.
Get tickets at KidPanAlley.eventbrite.com. The concerts are free, but there is a tip jar to support the artists: Paypal.me/kidpan or @kidpan, Venmo: @KidPanAlley