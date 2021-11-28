Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 28, 2021

Loose leaf vacuuming this week in townThe Town of Culpeper will perform loose leaf vacuuming beginning this Monday, Nov. 29.
Loose leaves should be placed in piles at the edge of the street behind the curb or ditch line and away from parked vehicles to facilitate vacuuming. Leaves should not be placed in the street, roadside ditches or block storm drains.
Piles of leaves must be free of bottles, cans, rocks, sticks, brush or other debris that could damage the equipment. Residents with small amounts of leaves may place them in their container for regular refuse collection.
However, it is the Town’s desire to keep as many leaves as possible out of the transfer station. Bags of leaves will not be collected. Here’s the schedule:
NOV. 29, 30 & DEC. 1 will be on the South End & Old Town: Rte. 3, Rte. 15, Rte. 29S, includes Country Club, hospital, Broad St. & Oaklawn areas, Mtn. Run Bridge to Rte. 3 & 29S includes East, West, Blue Ridge areas.
DECEMBER 2 & 3 will cover the North End: Rte. 229, Rte. 29N, Old Rixeyville Rd., includes Belle Parc, Mosby Meadows & Hidden Fields areas.
DECEMBER 6, 7 & 8 will be in areas from the Rte. 522 Bridge to Corporate Limits, includes LakeView, Redwood & Lesco areas. Culpeperva.gov or 540/825-0285.
Food Drive for St. Joseph TableButters Team Realty, and the eXp Realty Culpeper Branch, are supporting a Local Food Drive for the St. Joseph Table of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper.
Please help collect donations of food for families in need. Drop off contributions Nov. 29 through Dec. 17 at 609 S Main St. Culpeper. Questions? Contact 540/825-9898.
Breakfast with Santa at Salem VFDSalem Volunteer Fire Dept. will host Breakfast with Santa 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the stationhouse, 13428 Scotts Mill Rd. in Culpeper.
The menu will be pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, apple sauce with coffee, tea and orange juice. Bring your camera for a picture with Jolly Old St. Nick. All proceeds will benefit the volunteer fire dept. Adults/$8, kids 5-10/$5 and children 4 and younger eat free.
Orange County Gingerbread House ContestA local gingerbread house contest will again be held this season in partnership with Love Orange Virginia, the Arts Center in Orange and Orange County Parks & Recreation.
Build on existing family tradition or construct a new one this year by crafting a house and entering it in the contest. Entry forms are due Dec. 1 at orangecountyva.gov/gingerbread. Participants should be prepared to deliver their structure to their display location-a host business’ window on Main Street in Orange- on Thursday, Dec. 2 or Friday, Dec. 3.
Focused on family fun, prizes will go to winners determined by judges and a people’s choice vote. Display and voting will occur Dec. 4-19. The contest is open to residents of Orange County or members/employees of a business or organization in Orange County.
Bingo Sundays in Brandy StationCulpeper Mid-Day Lions Sunday Bingo is held starting at 6:30 p.m. Sundays at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Rd. in Brandy Station.
There is food available by BSVFD Auxiliary and fire department volunteers.
School Board Strategic Plan public hearing in DecemberThe Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing on the 2021-2025 Division Strategic Plan during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main Street. View a draft of the strategic plan at culpeperschools.org.