Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 28, 2021

Loose leaf vacuuming this week in townThe Town of Culpeper will perform loose leaf vacuuming beginning this Monday, Nov. 29.

Loose leaves should be placed in piles at the edge of the street behind the curb or ditch line and away from parked vehicles to facilitate vacuuming. Leaves should not be placed in the street, roadside ditches or block storm drains.

Piles of leaves must be free of bottles, cans, rocks, sticks, brush or other debris that could damage the equipment. Residents with small amounts of leaves may place them in their container for regular refuse collection.

However, it is the Town’s desire to keep as many leaves as possible out of the transfer station. Bags of leaves will not be collected. Here’s the schedule:

NOV. 29, 30 & DEC. 1 will be on the South End & Old Town: Rte. 3, Rte. 15, Rte. 29S, includes Country Club, hospital, Broad St. & Oaklawn areas, Mtn. Run Bridge to Rte. 3 & 29S includes East, West, Blue Ridge areas.

DECEMBER 2 & 3 will cover the North End: Rte. 229, Rte. 29N, Old Rixeyville Rd., includes Belle Parc, Mosby Meadows & Hidden Fields areas.