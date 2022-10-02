Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 2, 2022

Nominate Doris’

Senior AngelsApplications will be taken starting Oct. 1 for adoption through the holiday program, Doris’ Senior Angels.

A total of 200 applications will be taken for Culpeper seniors aged 60 and older with an monthly income of $1,500 or less. Those selected will receive gifts and necessities delivered to their door around Christmas.

To nominate someone for the program, contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372, ext. 360. The application can be taken over the phone or filled out in person at the Culpeper Human Services Office, 1835 Industry Drive.

Applications will not be mailed out. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29.

Girls on the Run Fall 5KJoin Girls on the Run Piedmont on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High in Culpeper County for an afternoon of excitement, positivity and celebration.

The non-competitive Fall 5K is a time for the girls’ empowerment club to come together as a community and applaud members on the lessons they have learned and confidence they have built through the fall season, the group said in a statement. Organizers expect it to be their largest 5K ever, with more than 700 runners.

Proceeds from the 5K celebration will support the Girls on the Run Piedmont’s scholarship fund, which helps keep the spark alive in Culpeper, Fauquier, Fredericksburg, Madison, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Join the fun to run, walk, cheer or volunteer. Visit www.gotrpiedmont.org/5K.

Family planning clinic servicesThe Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s family planning clinic includes a broad range of services related to achieving pregnancy, preventing pregnancy, and assisting women, men, and couples with achieving their desired number and spacing of children, according to a health department release.

The clinic’s core services include Family Planning, Sexual Health, and School Entry Physicals. All services are by appointment only.

Services include breast and cervical cancer screening (pap smear); discussion with clients about their reproductive life plan; a broad range of acceptable and effective family planning methods and services for delaying or preventing pregnancy including birth control pills and rings, contraceptive implants, IUDs, birth control shot, natural methods, emergency contraception, and condoms; pregnancy testing and counseling and referrals; confidential services for teens, testing, treatment, and counseling for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and school entry physicals for the uninsured and underinsured.

School Division events Oct. 4-14October events with Culpeper County Public Schools:

•Oct. 4–Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Spirit Day, Little Caesar’s, 15137 Montanus Dr., All Day.

•Oct. 5–A. G. Richardson Elementary School Spirit Night, Glory Days, 15295 Montanus Drive, All Day.

•Oct. 6–Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.

•Oct. 8–Eastern View High School Agriculture Showcase, parking lot at the back of the auditorium to the lawn in front of the Cafeteria, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•Oct. 10–Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration, 302 N. Main St., 5:15 p.m.

•Oct. 10—CCSB Regular Board Meeting, County Administration, 6 p.m.

•Oct. 11–Eastern View High School Voter Registration Drive, EVHS Forum, All Day

•Oct. 12–CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.

•Oct. 13–Eastern View High School/Floyd T. Binns Middle School A cappella Concert, EVHS Auditorium, 6-10 p.m.

•Oct. 14–No School for Students–Teacher Work Day

Secret Service names Kimberly Cheatle its 27th director

The U.S. Secret Service recently celebrated the swearing-in of its 27th director, Kimberly Cheatle.

The agency celebrated on Sept. 28. Cheatle was sworn in Sept. 18.

She immediately assumed her leadership role ahead of operational requirements related to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the 77th U.N. General Assembly.

Cheatle briefly addressed the agency’s workforce during her ceremony.

“Being asked to lead this remarkable agency is truly humbling,” she said. “Our mission is critical—protecting our democracy and safeguarding the integrity of our financial infrastructure. We are tasked with a mandate that’s difficult, dangerous, and most often in the public view and we carry it out together—quietly and efficiently, in the background of history. We share a passion for our mission, and it is that shared bond that makes our entire organization stronger and more resilient.”

Cheatle previously served with distinction for 27 years in the Secret Service, most recently as assistant director of the Office of Protective Operations. She is a former special agent in charge of the agency’s Atlanta Field Office and the special agent in charge of strategic planning and policy.

Prior to her work with the agency, Cheatle was senior director of global security at PepsiCo.

St. James’ House fall toursSt. James’ House, a Colonial historic site in Fredericksburg, will be open to the public for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. daily Oct. 3-8.

Visit this historic site at 1300 Charles St. during its brief, fall opening to see a beautiful collection of antiques and decorative arts. After the tour, be sure to stroll the handsome gardens.

The house was originally home to attorney James Mercer, a member of the Virginia House of Burgesses, a General Court judge in Fredericksburg, and the attorney who drew up the will of Mary Washington, George’s mother. Mercer built the house on land once owned by Fielding Lewis, the brother-in-law of George Washington.

Daniel Breslin and William Tolerton lovingly restored St. James’ in the mid-1960s and eventually bequeathed it to Preservation Virginia. Washington Heritage Museums then received the property and its collections by deed of gift in 2012.

The building also serves as the headquarters of Washington Heritage Museums, the steward of several historic sites in Fredericksburg. Admission is $5 per person; WHM members free. Call 540-373-5630.