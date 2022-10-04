Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 4, 2022

Culpeper County Board meetings

The Board of Supervisors will meet for its regular monthly meetings 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St.

Watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network and see agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

National Coffee with a Cop Day

Drop by the Culpeper Dunkin’ Donuts in Meadowbrook Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 5 for National Coffee with a Cop day.

Culpeper PD will be on site for this opportunity for the community to meet their officers, ask questions, or just say hi. No speeches, no agendas, just conversation and coffee. They hope residents will stop by and say hi!

EVHS Homecoming rescheduled

Due to the weekend’s inclement weather, homecoming for Eastern View High School was rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 14 during the home football game vs. Spotsylvania High.

The Homecoming Dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at EVHS.

October is Bullying Prevention Month

Culpeper County School Board and Virginia School Boards Association recognizes October as Bullying Prevention Month.

The intent is to promote discussions about the issue of bullying and its prevention in local schools and classrooms. Culpeper County Public Schools has long been committed to the prevention of bullying in all its manifestations, according to a division release.

The prevention of bullying begins with building positive relationships among students, staff, and parents, the release stated. CCPS has taken a number of proactive steps in this direction through a code of conduct that prohibits bullying, disrespect, aggression, and harassment.

The school system has also implemented a K-8 Social-Emotional Learning Curriculum that teaches students empathy, respectful communication, and relational problem solving, the release stated. CCPS, in addition, recognizes students for demonstrating attributes of good citizenship and service.

Furthermore, the School Division expects all its stakeholders including staff, parents, and community members to serve as role models to local youth and be mindful that children learn more from what they see than from what they are told, the release stated.

Silver Club at the Library

Ages 55+ are invited to join Culpeper County Parks & Recreation’s largest and most entertaining program—the Silver Club.

From 10-2 every Wednesday, join fellow active seniors at a weekly meeting in the community room at Culpeper County Library.

Enjoy a potluck covered-dish lunch and participate in activities like bingo, speakers, holiday parties, crafts and other activities geared towards fun-loving seniors. For many seniors this program provides an environment where lasting friendships are created.

Young Professionals Luncheon

This Culpeper Chamber of Commerce business networking group will meet for lunch at noon this Wednesday, Oct. 5 upstairs at Piedmont Steakhouse, 110 E. Cameron St. downtown.

No need to RSVP. Bring a stack of business cards and join the Young Professionals.