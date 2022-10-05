Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 5, 2022

Culpeper Air Fest is Saturday

Head down to Culpeper Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, for the 2022 Culpeper Air Fest.

Honoring the country’s service men and women will be a focus of this year’s free program. There will be historic aircraft on site from the Commemorative Air Force's Capital Wing, educating future pilots and aviation enthusiasts.

High-flying acts, on-the-ground demos, vendors, family fun and a STEM focus are all to be enjoyed.

Splash pad, lake rentals to shut for season

The Town of Culpeper’s Lake Pelham Adventures and Rockwater Park Splash Pad will be closing for the season on Monday, Oct. 17.

Questions? Contact the Environmental Services Department at 540/825- 8671.

Museum fall auction is online until Oct. 13

The Museum of Culpeper History has moved its annual fall auction online.

In the past, the silent auction has been part of History Alfresco, a yearly fundraiser coming up Thursday, Oct. 13, at Andora Farm.

This year's bidding will culminate during History Alfresco, but anyone can bid on items up until 8 p.m. this Saturday. Support the museum by bidding on a variety of items and activities at 32auctions.com/HistoryAlfresco2022

The silent auction is the museum’s major source of raising money in support of monthly lectures and webinars, Hands on History series for preschool young learners, on demand tours of the museum for schools and tour groups and the annual DinoWalk at Culpeper LuckStone Quarry. Questions? Contact John Christiansen, Museum of Culpeper History at 540/829-5954.

Culpeper Downtown trick or treat

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and Culpeper Downtown businesses invite all the little ghouls and goblins for a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 31 on East Davis Street.

Participating shops, CRI, Culpeper Police and other community partners will provide Halloween treats and other goodies. Come dressed to scare or delight at this howling good time.

Washington Heritage Museums speaker series

Jan Bieneck will speak on, “What is Involved in Renovating an Old House,” at 11 a.m. this Thursday, Oct. 6 at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St. in Fredericksburg.

Bieneck will discuss the process of restoring a privately owned historic home. She will cover her history research, including the period in which the house was built, period appropriate furniture, and choosing paint colors to the actual renovation process.

Attendees are invited to tour her nearby home, which dates to the late 18th century, after the program. Free. Call 540/373-5630 for questions.

National Energy Efficiency Day

In recognition of the 7th annual National Energy Efficiency Day on Oct. 5, Columbia Gas of Virginia will join regional and national organizations, businesses, utilities, universities, and individuals in promoting energy efficiency to the public and its customers. It is the most immediate, affordable way to meet our energy needs, save on energy bills, and reduce their carbon footprint, according to a company release.

“Offering ways for our customers to be more energy efficient provides them real economic benefits, while also helping make energy more sustainable,” said Brent Archer, President and COO of Columbia Gas.

Columbia Gas of Virginia has made significant investments in energy savings with the WarmWise Energy Efficiency Programs that provide incentive opportunities to residential customers looking to save energy, the release stated. Rebates are made available on high-efficiency furnaces, smart thermostats, water heaters, and more.

“We are excited to provide customers with the information and tools necessary to use energy responsibly and save money on their natural gas bills,” said Carla Dix, Manager of Regulatory Affairs with the company.

Local apples for Crunch Heard 'Round Va.

Culpeper County Public Schools will participate in the Crunch Heard ‘Round the Commonwealth on Thursday, Oct. 6. Local apples served in school cafeterias will come from Thornton River Orchard in Sperryville.

All Virginians are invited to take a bite of a Virginia Grown apple to make some noise for Farm to School. The Crunch event is part of Virginia Farm to School Week celebrations taking place across Virginia, Hoover said.

October is National Farm to School Month, a time to celebrate connections happening all over the country between schools and local food, according to a release from the local school division.

Farm to school enriches the connection communities have with fresh, healthy food and local food producers by changing food purchasing and education practices at schools and early care and education settings, according to CCPS spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Over the past decade, the farm to school movement has exploded across the United States, reaching millions of students in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. From school gardens and farm field trips to local food on cafeteria trays, farm to school practices help children learn about where food comes from and make healthier choices while also creating new markets for local and regional farmers.