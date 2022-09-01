Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 1, 2022

Taste of the Mountains Saturday

A Labor Day weekend tradition, the 28th Annual Taste of the Mountains street festival runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Main Street in downtown Madison.

More than 150 vendors are signed up to occupy the quaint small town at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains, including Kite’s Ham, Catch the Chef, Bavarian Chef, Wolftown Ruritan Club and Eagle Drive 4-H Dairy Club.

There will living history and activities at the Kemper Residence, magic shows by Wes Iseli at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., pony rides and a full line-up of live music at the library, starting at 9 a.m. with Hurt Hollow Bluegrass Band.

Bennie Dodd plays at 10:30 a.m., Reborn with Special Guest James Tamelcoff at noon and Dark Hollow Bluegrass at 2 p.m.

Town restaurants will be open as well as a wine-tasting tent with local varieties. UVA Culpeper Medical Center will have a booth along with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.

A local favorite, MAD Cats, will be there with its signature cat socks, cat shirts, and handmade items by fabric artist, Sharon Benson: new aprons, quilted pieces, and her popular cat and seasonal pillow cases.

There’s free parking and a shuttle to Taste of the Mountains from Madison County High School, 68 Mountain Lane, with handicap accommodations available. Limited parking from Madison County Free Clinic off Washington Street for a $5 donation.

Silent ‘Metropolis’ Packard theater

Kick off September’s ‘Films of Futures Past’ in the Packard Campus Theater with a 7:30 p.m. screening Friday of the silent classic “Metropolis” (UFA, 1927).

Set in the year 2000, the movie is Director Fritz Lang’s take on where humanity was headed. The story is of a Utopian society that goes too far. B&W, 153 minutes.

The showing is free and open to the public on Sept. 2 in the Art Deco-style moviehouse inside the Library of Congress’ National Audio Visual Conservation Center, at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Organist and film historian Ben Model will provide live musical accompaniment.

Patrons must go through an airport-style security check. No large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

Request ADA accommodations five business days in advance at 202/707-6362 or email ADA@loc.gov.

Access to the center’s parking lot begins one hour before showtime, and the entrance to the building opens 45 minutes beforehand. The theater opens 30 minutes before curtain.

Chamber cranks up Friday Leadshare

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is restarting its Friday Leadshare program.

They will meet the first and third Fridays of the month at Pepper’s Grill. Contact Paul Klinger 434/260-4186 or Jeff Say at the chamber office at 540-825/8628 for info.

The chamber’s Tuesday and Thursday Leadshare groups are also growing. To learn more about opportunities in those groups, reach out to Jeff at the chamber.