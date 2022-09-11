Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 11, 2022

Computer upgrade extends utility bill due date

The Town of Culpeper will be performing computer system upgrades starting this Monday, Sept. 12-Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Town Hall offices, including Town Treasurer, Town Clerk and Planning and Zoning will have limited ability to assist the public with account information and transactions during this three-day time, according to a town release.

Citizens contacting Town Hall Monday through Wednesday may experience delays in conducting business and may be asked to postpone non-essential transactions until after Sept. 14, the release stated.

Town utility bills normally due Sept.15 will now be due Sept. 20, to allow additional time for payment processing as a result of the payment system being offline during this project

School division events Sept. 12-Sept. 22

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

• Sept. 12–Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 pm

• Sept. 12–CCSB Regular Board Meeting, County Administration Office, 6:00 pm

• Sept. 13 –SEAC Meeting, Family Resource Center, 101 Duke Street, 6:30 pm, (For virtual viewing call 540/825-3677 ext. 4659)

• Sept. 14–CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Hwy, Suite 201, 8:30 am

• Sept. 14–CTE Reality Store, CCHS Library (Not open to public)

• Sept. 15-CTE Reality Store, EVHS Library (Not open to public)

• Sept. 15–VACRO College Fair, CCHS Studio and Cafeteria, 6-8:00 pm

• Sept. 20–CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8 am

• Sept. 22 –Virginia School Board Association Legislative Advocacy Conference, Charlottesville, All Day

• Sept. 22–Sycamore Park Elementary School Back to School Night, 6 pm

• Sept. 22–Emerald Hill Elementary School Back to School Night, 5 pm

• Sept. 22–Pearl Sample Elementary School Back to School Night, 6 pm

• Sept. 22–A G Richardson Elementary School Back to School Night, 5:30–6:30 pm

Edna Lewis Menu Trail on Tourism Advisory agendaThe Orange County Tourism Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Economic Development and Tourism Offices, 109 W. Main St. in the Town of Orange.

On the agenda under new business is discussion of an Edna Lewis Menu Trail.

Internationally known as the “Grand Dame of Southern Cooking,” Lewis was born 1916 in the Unionville area of Orange County, known as Freetown, an African-American enclave developed by emancipated slaves, including her grandfather.

She was one of eight children who grew learning how to cook in a family environment that revolved around farming and food.

Lewis died in 2006 at 89 and left behind a legacy of hearty cooking for filling one’s soul. Her 1976 book “The Taste of Country Cooking” continues to be a bestseller.

‘Build Your Social Media Plan’ program Monday

Culpeper Economic Development is excited to welcome Central Virginia Small Business Development Center for an in-person workshop on Monday.

Attendees will learn how to “Build Your Social Media Plan” from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 in the Culpeper Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

Greg Dorazio, the center’s assistant director , will talk about considering social media versus other advertising strategies, how to evaluate various social media platforms and decide which one(s) are right for who, creating content plans, tools to make posting easier and ideas for specific posts, and more.

STEAM Squad at the library

The STEAM Squad for third- to fifth-graders is coming this week to the Culpeper Library.

The science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics hands-on program is taking place 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. This month’s theme is electrical circuits.

Sign up at 540/825-8691.

Patient of the week:

Eastern Whip-poor-will

This member of the nightjar family was found in the middle of a road and was easily caught and contained, according to the latest release from Blue Ridge Wildlife Center about Patient of the Week, an Eastern Whip-poor-will.

Upon examination, staff found this bird with bruising and punctures on the back and suspect it may have a coracoid (similar to our collarbone) fracture as well. The bird was likely struck by a vehicle due to it being down in the road.

However, a domestic or wild animal attack is not out of the question, so this patient was put on an antibiotic that will cover the chance it was attacked by an animal, the release stated.

Eastern Whip-poor-wills are aerial foragers, meaning they primarily eat and drink in flight. They are purely nocturnal, and hunt using a method called “sallying” where they will perch, loop in flight, and gather prey, and return to the perch to finish eating.

While in care, they must be hand fed and hydrated. After 10 days in care, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center was able to release this unique patient in time to make the long journey south for fall migration, the release stated.

Eastern Whip-poor-wills are between the size of a robin and crow, but are reclusive and well-camouflaged, making them relatively hard to find. They can however be heard in the evenings singing their notorious “whip-poor-will” call. They breed in this area in the summer, but migrate to the southern U.S, Mexico, and Central America in the fall.

This species is in decline due to habitat loss and collisions with vehicles. Remember to watch your speeds, especially at dawn, dusk, and nighttime, the Wildlife Center, located in Boyce, advised.

Gilmore to speak at War MemorialFormer Virginia Gov. James S. Gilmore will be the keynote speaker for the commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in Heilman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

The annual ceremony will commemorate the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Northern Virginia and the downing of the jetliner in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Sep. 11, 2001.

Gilmore was in office on 9/11 and he and his staff were immediately called into action to respond when the airliner crashed into the Pentagon. It was the first enemy attack on American soil since the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony. Beginning at 10:40 a.m., the Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will play a selection of patriotic music. There is no admission charge and parking is free. The Virginia War Memorial will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 has been designated each year as Patriot Day, a National Day of Mourning, by Congress to honor and remember the 2,997 men and women and more than 6,000 who were injured on that day in 2001.

“We are especially pleased that Gov. Gilmore can join us this year to give his first-hand account of how Virginia’s government agencies including the Virginia National Guard, Virginia State Police, local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and emergency medical technicians came together to respond to the attack on the Pentagon,” Virginia War Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle said.

“We must never forget our fellow Americans and fellow Virginians who died on this terrible day two decades ago. There is no more fitting place to honor them than here on the hallowed grounds of the Virginia War Memorial,” Dr. Mountcastle said.

In addition to taking part in the ceremony, guests will be able to view an actual piece of steel recovered from the World Trade Center on display at the Memorial and a portion of the concrete wall from the Pentagon scarred from the 9/11 attack.