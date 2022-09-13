Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 13, 2022

Youngkin statement on 9/11

Gov. Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on Sunday:

“On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, we remember the 2,977 lives lost. The worst terrorist attack in American history on American soil reminds us that at any moment our freedom and the liberty that we cherish, could be in jeopardy.

“This day serves as a reminder that there is more that unites us than divides us. I ask for all Virginians to join me in remembering and honoring the heroes, first responders, military, and all of those that ran into danger to save the lives of others and made the ultimate sacrifice. May we never forget and may God bless the United States of America.”

Culpeper Tourism events this week

Sept. 14-18: Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month Commemoration; Thursday, Sept. 15 is the inaugural Global Day of Engagement for the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. The LOVEworks at the Culpeper Depot will be lit in red for Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month.

Sept. 15: Culpeper Downtown 3rd Thursday Summer Concert features, Souled Out to end the season, 5-9 down at the Depot.

Tiny Tots at the Library

Storytime for infants to age 2 years is held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays on Sept. 13, 20 and 27.

Enjoy stories, songs and activities specifically for babies and their caregivers. Registration opens two weeks prior to each program with attendance limited to 15 people.

Sign up at 540/825-8691.

Local government meetings

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will met at 8:30 a.m. today, Sept. 13 in county administration, 302 N. Main St., followed at 9 a.m. with Building & Grounds Committee and at 9:30 a.m. with the Rules Committee.

Culpeper Town Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight in the county administration building for its regular monthly meeting.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in county administration. Watch the livestreams at Culpeper Media Network and see agendas and documents at Town of Culpeper and Culpeper County on Boarddocs.

Need of the week: canned fruit and cereal

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned fruit (peaches and mixed fruit) and cereal-corn flakes and crisped rice.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Community services board meets today in Culpeper

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled board meeting at 1 p.m. today, Sept. 13 at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540/825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Martin’s, GIANT pharmacies have new COVID vaccines

The GIANT Company announced Monday that updated COVID-19 boosters are now available in all GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies to those who are currently eligible. Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition.

Pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine can administer updated boosters to people ages 12 and older, according to a company release. Pharmacies offering Moderna vaccine can administer updated boosters to people ages 18 years and older. Individuals can receive the updated boosters if it has been at least two months since completing their primary vaccine or their most recent booster.

Customers can save time by booking an appointment online. Customers must bring photo ID and prescription insurance card. The updated booster will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost. Parental consent is required, and parent/guardian must be on site.