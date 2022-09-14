Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 14, 2022

Planners meet tonight on data center, S’burg solar plant

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 14 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

On the agenda is continued consideration of a rezoning request of 88 acres from Rural Area to Light Industrial for construction of a speculative data center and electric substation along Bel Pre Road and Stevensburg Road, just south of the village of Brandy Station.

Secondly, the commission will continue consideration of a site plan for construction and operation in Stevensburg of a utility-scale solar operation, approved in 2018 by the Board of Supervisors. Public hearings will be held on both cases.

Watch the livestream at Culpeper Media Network and see agenda and documents on Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Cornhole tourney in Brandy Station

Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament at 3 p.m. (practice at 2) this Saturday, Sept. 17, at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.

Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family Event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two-person team with food and refreshments available through the brewery.

Cornhole tournaments take place monthly on the third Saturday of the month through October. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization.

Ruritans will donate all proceeds to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic. jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or 540/825-4192.

CCHS Class of 1970 Reunion

The Culpeper County High School Class of 1970 is planning to meet for its 52nd Reunion.

Graduates of the class are welcome to attend the reunion 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Brandy Station Fire Hall.

There will be dinner and entertainment by local musician Mo Safren.

Call 540/220-8451 with questions and to arrange for payment by Sept. 16. Leave a message if no answer.

Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference

Virginia Chamber Foundation, Virginia Dept. of Veterans Services and Virginia Veterans Services Foundation are hosting the annual Veterans & Military Affairs Conference 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Sept. 14 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The conference will bring together government leaders, military leaders, and industry experts for discussions on how to best support Virginia’s military bases and the veteran community through partnerships. The event will support the crucial mission of ensuring Virginia remains the best state in the nation for our military and veteran families to live, work and thrive, according to a release.

Stu Shea, Chairman and President & CEO of Peraton, will be keynote speaker for the morning session. Other highlights include a panel of leaders from Virginia’s military installations plus panel discussions on how employers can play a role in addressing the mental health of the veteran workforce, and how to best ensure successful transitions from military to civilian careers.

“With more than 700,000 veterans calling Virginia home and thousands more active duty service members and their spouses on bases throughout the state, the military community represents a major component in Virginia’s economic success. This is an important conference for all employers and business leaders to attend,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade in a statement.

Flower show at CUMC

Culpeper Garden Club is hosting a flower show 1 to 3 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 15 at the United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

Cut flowers, shrubs and container plants will be featured at this program, free and open to the public. Floral arrangements will include monochromatic, mass, angular and line designs.

Souled Out at 3rd Thursday

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. presents its final 3rd Thursday Summer Concert from 5-9 this week, Sept. 15 down at the Depot.

The Winchester-based funk, soul and dance band, Souled Out, will be on the main stage.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the gates or in advance at Oak View National Bank, Pepperberries or Museum of Culpeper History. Kids get in free.

With food trucks, plus beer and wine available for purchase, there’s something for everyone. Bring friends, family and a lawn chair, but please no pets or coolers.