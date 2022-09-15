Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 15, 2022

Terri Allard to headline Women of the Vine benefit concert

A pair of benefit concerts for Women of the Vine and Spirits Foundation will be held this weekend at Horton Vineyards in Barboursville.

The Terri Allard Trio, featuring the folk-country singer-songwriter and TV personality, will perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Allard’s sound combines sultry sweetness and grit with an intimately personal writing style, lending a strong, authentic voice to the Americana music scene, according to the event listing for tickets on Eventbrite, Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation Benefit.

Come and be enchanted by the Sweetheart of Barboursville.

Artist Emma G will take the stage for the benefit from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. She is a New Zealand-born singer/songwriter expanding her mission of saving the world one song at a time to incorporate her history as an award-winning youth-worker, launching YES Youth Coaching.

Food trucks will be on site each day. Ticket holders are encouraged to come early, bring lawn chairs and set up prior to the concert.

Grounds will close to public at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Women of the Vine and Spirits Foundation gives scholarships to help women advance their careers in the food, wine, spirits, beer, and hospitality industries through education, leadership, and professional development.

Overnight pavement striping town-wide

The town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform townwide pavement restriping at night through Friday morning.

The project repaints all white and yellow, center and edge lines within town right of way. Work times will be 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting. A safety work zone will require temporary mobile operations, with slow-moving vehicles and intermittent flagging.

Motorists should expect delays if they encounter the restriping operation and are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in the work zone. 540/ 825-0285.

Orange County hires planning manager

Orange County is excited to announce Josh Frederick as planning and zoning manager, effective Sept. 26.

Fredrick holds a master’s degree in public administration from North Carolina State University and has over a decade of experience in the planning field, primarily in the Virginia Piedmont region.

Frederick previously worked for Orange County from 2013 to 2018.

His experience with administration, site plan review, rezoning, special use permits, erosion control, and other development reviews will bring experience and innovation to the Development Services Department, according to a county release. Frederick said he is looking forward to returning to planning the future of the community he has called home for over 10 years.

The county Development Services Department is glad to have someone on the team with his knowledge and expertise, said Nicole Ganoe-Washington, Orange County director of development services.

“Josh brings, not only the technical knowledge of being a planning and zoning services manager, but also a thorough knowledge of our county,” she said.

Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral Show

The 54th annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show of the Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral Society will take place Sept. 16-18 at Augusta Expo center in Fishersville.

The hours are 2-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The show will feature informative and intriguing demonstrations of lapidary processes that will remove the mysteries of rock cutting and polishing make the seemingly arcane hobby approachable to anyone interested, according to event publicity.

More than 30 vendors will be offer minerals, gems and hand-crafted jewelry. There will be a gem-mining sluice for youngsters to try their hand at finding gems in pay dirt, and a Picker’s Wheel to win a prize from Gem and Mineral Society of Lynchburg. Check out sphere-making demos, a treasure hunt for wee folks, door prizes, learn about wire-wrapping jewels and more.

Tickets are $4/adults, $3 for students and seniors, children 12 and younger, scouts and military in uniform admitted FREE. Tickets good for all three days. A portion of ticket sales will benefit geology-related organizations in the area.

Grillin and Chillin’ for National Recovery Month

It’s National Recovery Month and The S.E.E. Recovery Center in Culpeper is joining in on raising awareness about its services while reaching out to the community.

Grillin and Chillin’ will be held from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Support, Encourage, Empower Center run by Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.

S.E.E. Recovery Center is next to the National Cemetery at 710 U.S. Ave.

Adults and families are welcome to this free event featuring food, games, live music, rock and face painting, chalk art and a place to be yourself. Wearing purple or turquoise for National Recovery Month is encouraged.

Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.

Community garden program grows

USDA is expanding its People’s Garden Initiative to include eligible gardens nationwide.

School gardens, community gardens, urban farms, and small-scale agriculture projects in rural, suburban and urban areas can be recognized as a “People’s Garden” if they register on the USDA website, according to an agency release. Eligible gardens must meet criteria including benefitting the community, working collaboratively, incorporating conservation practices and educating the public.

Affiliate People’s Garden locations will be indicated on a map on the USDA website, featured in USDA communications, and provided with a People’s Garden sign.