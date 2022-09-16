Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 16, 2022

Heston, Brynner, Cruise this weekend on Mount Pony

Starring Charlton Heston, “Soylent Green (MGM, 1973) screens for free at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 16 in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

It’s the film that inspired the theme for this month’s movies, Films of Future Past. In it, Heston predicts a future that would be our current present. Color, 153 minutes. Set in the year: 2022.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 check out, “Westworld” (MGM, 1974) about a futuristic resort in which wealthy patrons can live out their wildest fantasies of adventure in recreations of different time periods inhabited by life-like robots. There are few characters in film more iconic than Yul Brynner as the gun-slinging silver-eyed robot gone off program. Color, 88 minutes. Set in the year: 1980.

Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. it’s Tom Cruise in the “Edge of Tomorrow” (Warner Bros, 2014). War again is predicted in our future, but this time it is aliens and not humans themselves that are trying to destroy the Earth. Color, 113 minutes. Set in the year: 2015.

Movies show for free weekends in the art deco style movie house inside the Library of Congress National Audio Visual Conservation Center, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

Access to the parking lot for movies begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes, and the theater opens 30 minutes before curtain.

Customer Appreciation Day

Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is saying thanks to its patrons at this week’s market happening 7:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Enjoy music by J. Michael Henry and stop by the green Farmers Market Information Tent to enter to win the beautiful gift basket full of goodies from market vendors: One Twenty Seven Coffee, Son of a Bear Ciders, Corvallis Farms, Tana’s Kitchen, Gring0 Mama Salsa, Sunshine Acres Farm, Etiennes Sweet Inspirations, Double L Farm & Apiary, Green Barn Bakery, C & T Produce, Too Hot To Candle and Seek Lavender.

Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We’re in a Play!’

The youth of Windmore Foundation for the Arts Stageworks theater group will present this whimsical play inspired by the lovable characters of Mo Willems this weekend.

Elephant and Piggie’s “We’re in a Play!” goes on stage at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Reva Fire Hall, located along U.S. Route 29 south of town.

An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible.

And to make this the “bestus” time ever, there will be a Food Truck O-RAMA between the two Saturday shows from 3-6 p.m.

Tickets are $15, $12 for Windmore members, kids 5-10 are $5, family pack for $45 and younger than 4 are free.

Farm Credit announces new Warrenton employee

Farm Credit of the Virginias announced Karen Donais joined the Warrenton branch as a Business Service Specialist.

Growing up in Kansas, Donais spent much of her time learning about agriculture on her grandparent’s farm. She attended Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, where she received a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Music Merchandising with a minor in Business.

Prior to working at Farm Credit, Donais was co-owner of Potter Piano Movers, Inc., and also had the privilege of assisting individuals as a Family Services Counselor in her past role.

“This is an opportunity for me to learn new skills and use my experience to benefit our customer-owners,” Donais said in a business release. “I’m looking forward to working closely with our community members and also delving into the world of agriculture and lending.”

Marilyn Adams, Regional Sales and Lending Manager, said, “Karen is a great addition to the Warrenton team. Karen is customer service-oriented, a quick learner and brings a wealth of experience to her new position. We are excited to have her as a part of the team.”

Donais is chairwoman of the 17th District American Legion Auxiliary and Poppy Chair for the Virginia Poppy Program. She is an active member of her church, where she occasionally serves as a substitute pianist and she enjoys playing pickleball.

Live music and food trucks

Gray Ghost Vineyards in Amissville will offer tunes and tasty fare this weekend on site.

There will be live music by John Sweet 1-4 on Saturday, Sept. 17 and food by Talk of the Mountain Seafood.

Robbie Limon will perform 1-4 on Sunday with food by Bill’s Backyard Barbecue.

Free admission, wine tasting fees apply. Located at 14706 Lee Highway, the winery will be open 11 to 5. 540/937-4869 and grayghostvineyards.com

Human Services boards retreat at Graves Mountain

The boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Culpeper Social Services and Head Start will hold their annual board retreat 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 at Graves Mountain Lodge conference room at 205 Graves Mountain Lane in Syria.

The public is invited to attend.

CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. Individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360 at least a week prior.

Harvest Days Farm Tour

Culpeper County Economic Development Office invites the public to take a visit down on the farm for the Annual Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.

Fun for all ages, the tour will showcase both traditional and unique farms in the beautiful Blue Ridge foothills that make up Culpeper County. The 16 carefully selected farms and ag-related businesses on the tour reflect Culpeper’s unique agricultural industry and the millions of dollars in production, wages, and salaries generated in the county and state.

The tour, a self-guided driving experience, can be started at the Welcome Center located at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on Route 29, or any of the participating farms.

Many sites will offer lunch or snacks for purchase along with plants, herbs, meats, and gift shops items, and there will special activities scheduled at the farms.

Download the free Farm Tour app, available on Apple and Google play stores and see CulpeperFarmTour.com and on Facebook.