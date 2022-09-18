Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 18, 2022

Final play performance today

“Elephant and Piggie’s We Are In A Play,” by Mo Willems goes on stage at 2 p.m. today, Sept. 18 for the final performance by the young actors of Stageworks.

This children’s musical is for kids of all ages! Job fair Tuesday in Orange

The Economic Development Office and Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will host a Hiring Event 4-6 p.m. this Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the Orange Train Depot, 122 E. Main St. in the Town of Orange.

Jobseekers from the community are invited to speak to hiring managers with job openings in manufacturing, retail, food service, administration, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, distribution, and more.

“There are lots of new opportunities for jobseekers in the area and we are excited to connect them with our local businesses. Whether you are looking for full or part-time employment, there is something for everyone,” said Jenny Biche with Virginia Career Works Center in a statement.

Rose Deal, Director of Economic Development for Orange County, said they were excited to once again team up with Virginia Career Works for the event.

“Several Orange County businesses who represent a variety of employment sectors will be present and are eager to welcome jobseekers. We encourage jobseekers to stop by to learn about and discuss the many career opportunities that exist here in Orange,” she said.

Free resume writing assistance is also available through the Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave in Orange or by calling 540/661-3419.

Culpeper school events Sept. 20-30

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

•Sept. 20–Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8 am

•Sept. 22–Virginia School Board Legislative Advocacy Conference, Charlottesville, All Day

•Sept. 22–Sycamore Park Elementary School Back to School Night, 6 pm

•Sept. 22– Emerald Hill Elementary School Back to School Night, 5 pm

•Sept. 22–Pearl Sample Elementary School Back to School Night, 6 pm

•Sept. 22–A G Richardson Elementary School Back to School Night, 5:30 p.m.

•Sept. 24–Culpeper County High School Cheerleading Yard Sale, CCHS Lower Gym Lot, 7 a.m.–2 pm (Rain Date – Oct. 8)

•Sept. 26–Sept. 30–Eastern View High School Home Coming Week

•Sept. 26–CCSB Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m.

•Sept. 30–Covid Vaccine Clinic, CCHS Studio, 3-5 p.m.

Virginia tax refunds coming this fall

This fall, approximately 3.2 million eligible Virginia taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 for individual filings, and up to $500 for joint filings, according to a release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Starting Sept. 19, taxpayers can go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check eligibility for this one-time tax rebate. Rebates will be processed “first in/first out,” the release stated. Those who filed by July 1 should expect their rebate to arrive in late October. Those who file between July 1 and Nov/ 1 will receive their rebate within 4 months of their file date.

Taxpayers who received a state tax refund by direct deposit this year will likely receive their one-time tax rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account. All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebate by paper check in the mail.

“As Virginians face high inflation and prices coming from policies set in Washington, these one-time tax rebates will help families lower the cost of living,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Past administrations have overtaxed Virginians and by returning taxpayer money to Virginia’s taxpayers we are ensuring that hard working Virginians get to keep more of their paycheck during these difficult economic times.”

America the Beautiful initiative

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced new hunting and fishing opportunities for game species at 18 national wildlife refuges on approximately 38,000 acres nationwide as part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to increase recreational access on public lands.

“We are committed to ensuring Americans of all backgrounds have access to hunting and fishing and other recreational activities on the lands and waters of the National Wildlife Refuge System,” said Service Director Martha Williams in a statement. “These regulations increase public access opportunities, better align the Service with state regulations and help to promote healthy wildlife habitats while boosting local recreation economies.”

This final rule includes 109 distinct opportunities for hunting or sport fishing, including at there refuges in Virginia:

•Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge: Open upland game and turkey hunting on new acres and acres already open to other hunting and expand existing big game and waterfowl hunting.

•James River National Wildlife Refuge: Open migratory bird hunting.

•Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge: Open waterfowl hunting on acres already open to other hunting.

•Wallops Island National Wildlife Refuge: Open migratory game bird and upland game hunting for the first time.

Increasing access to public lands and waters is a central component of the Administration’s approach to conservation, including locally led and voluntary efforts to conserve and protect U.S. lands and waters under the America the Beautiful initiative.

This action brings the number of units in the Service’s National Wildlife Refuge System where the public may hunt to 436 and the number where fishing will be permitted to 378.

RRCS celebrating 50 years

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (1972-2022) invites the public to join them later this month for a celebration of 50 years of serving the community.

An anniversary event will be held 5-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Rock Hill Farm, 14461 Norman Rd. in Culpeper. The event is free.

Learn about the agency’s comprehensive services for mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, substance house, housing, case management, aging and children’s programs and services.

The celebration will feature cuisines from around the globe by Albana’s Tavern, Café Torino & Bakery, El Agave, Pimenta and Pinto Thai and festive mocktails by Mobile Mixology.

Wes Iseli of Party Magic will be there wowing crowds and there will be rock-painting for the kids. Stick around to hear heartwarming testimonials and more. Register at rrcsb.org.